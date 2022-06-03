The featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast recognized a lot of faces in the audience at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
It’s great to be here, among so many friends,” said Federal District Judge Benjamin Beaton, a Paducah native.
“Many of you have helped me in so many ways, going way back to becoming a lawyer. Whether we go all the way back to grade school or college, or worked together on some legal case, its great to see everyone again.”
Beaton is a 1999 graduate from Paducah Tilghman High School and has served on the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky since 2020, replacing Judge Justin Walker after Walker was elevated to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The western district of Kentucky covers most of the state west of Louisville with five judges serving the region.
Cory Hicks, chairman of the chamber board and business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, introduced Beaton and shared some of their history with each other.
“Benjamin Beaton is a good friend of mine,” Hicks said. “We actually worked in congressman Whitfield’s office together in Washington, D.C., and his cubicle was beside my cubicle. Whenever we were in the congressman’s office, we all knew he was going to law school, and he was very involved in the process of LSAT.”
After high school, Beaton went on to Centre College and from there he went to Columbia Law School in New York City, an Ivy League school that is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious law schools worldwide and has never left the top five law schools in the United States. He then went on to many different things, volunteering in Uganda, working as a law clerk for Judge Raymond Randolph on the Court of Appeals and also Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court.
He was also a litigation partner and co-chair of the appellate practice at Squire Patton and Boggs, an international law firm with more than 40 offices worldwide, before becoming a judge himself.
In his remarks to the chamber, Beaton thanked many of the people who have helped him to get where he is, many of who were in attendance. Among these was his fellow judge on the western district, Judge Thomas Russell.
“I have no better colleague on the court than Judge Russell,” he said. “When I have a tricky question about how to handle a strange, novel or fraught situation, often right in the middle of a trial, the jury waiting on me, all eyes looking at me, he is usually my first call.”
Beaton has long relied on Russell, with Russell having a fundamental role in the creation of Beaton’s path to being a judge.
“I visited his courtroom back in Louisville to spend a day watching court,” Beaton said.
“At the time, I was thinking about switching from pre-med to pre-law. That day, I had a leg up because Judge Russell afterward brought me back into his office and took the time to explain a lot of what had just happened. He explained why he found the law intellectually challenging, personally gratifying and civic minded in that same way that we mentioned a moment ago, in the context of producing leaders.
“He explained how important it was to serve in that role of a lawyer or a judge to whom others would turn when they had a problem when they had a dispute. And that’s when I really first began to think about a career as a lawyer.”
The next Power in Partnership breakfast is July 7. The chamber is also hosting a final small business seminar at noon June 7 about the tools that are made available to small businesses by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
