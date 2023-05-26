The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s June 1 Power in Partnership breakfast will feature Racquel Thiesen, director of community partnerships at the Kansas Leadership Center (KLC), speaking on “When Everyone Leads,” based on the new book released by KLC.
The program will also feature the Leadership Paducah Class #36 graduation ceremony.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by noon Tuesday, May 30 at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.
Thiesen has worked in the field of community leadership development for more than 30 years and cares about elevating the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities.
As director of community partnerships at the Kansas Leadership Center, Thiesen works to create, support and strengthen community leadership programs throughout the United States that collaborate with KLC. As a member of the senior team, she also develops and executes strategies that mobilize KLC alumni who serve as elected officials to help build the civic culture for better progress on the tough community challenges in Kansas. Thiesen was an elected official for 12 years and understands the challenges of exercising leadership while working from a position of authority on community issues.
Leadership Paducah Class #36 will be recognized with their graduation ceremony at the breakfast. Class members include:
Jason Agee, Paducah Bank & Trust; Sandra Ashford, Ingram Barge Co.; Seth Barlage, Mercy Health-Lourdes; Jacob Blankenship, Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler, LLP; Justin Brasher, McCracken County Public Library; Ellie Brower, Edward Jones; Shonda Burrus, Paducah Public Schools; Danna Collie, Denton Law Firm, PLLC; Pamela Courtney, Baptist Health Paducah;
Mason Denton, Mason Tot Denton State Farm; Dr. Simone Fearon, Mercy Health-Lourdes; Ryan Garner, Williams, Williams, & Lentz, LLP; Charles Gurley, Computer Services Inc.; Liz Hammonds, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau; Chris Hampton, Kemper CPA Group; Carsey Harned, LivingWell Radiology; Justin Hodges, Paducah Police Department; Ashley Jones, Paducah Power System; Meredith Kendall, Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation; Andrew McGlenon, FNB Bank, Inc.; Kathy Montgomery, Retired; Bob Pedersen, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership; Olivia Petter, Henry A. Petter Supply; Melanie Reason, City of Paducah – Planning Dept.;
Aseer Scott, Ace Academy, LLC; Jacob Shinn, Community Financial Services Bank; Carson Short, Beltline Electric; Darren Smith, Whitlow Roberts Houston & Straub, PLLC; Zack Smith, Baird; Ben Stinnett, University of Kentucky - Paducah Campus; Jody Stivers, HollandStivers Employer Solutions, LLC; Corey Wadlington, West Kentucky Community & Technical College; Warner Wheat, McMurry & Livingston, PLLC; Ashley Winters, U.S. Bank; Hailey Wiseman, Swift & Staley; Cassie Wooley, Easterseals West Kentucky; and Abby Wrinkle, Northwestern Mutual.
