The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has two events planned for Thursday, Aug. 4 – its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast at 7:30 a.m. featuring Dr. Robert L. Jackson, president of Murray State University, and a noon luncheon as part of its Public Policy Series featuring Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

The breakfast program will feature an update from Murray State University, which Jackson will moderate, and will include Murray State faculty and students on how the university continues to grow and enhance areas which are vitally important to the region and state.

