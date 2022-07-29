The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has two events planned for Thursday, Aug. 4 – its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast at 7:30 a.m. featuring Dr. Robert L. Jackson, president of Murray State University, and a noon luncheon as part of its Public Policy Series featuring Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
The breakfast program will feature an update from Murray State University, which Jackson will moderate, and will include Murray State faculty and students on how the university continues to grow and enhance areas which are vitally important to the region and state.
The breakfast will be held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required by Monday, August 1 by 2 p.m. at paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
A Murray State alumnus, Jackson was named as the 14th president of the university in March 2019 after serving as interim president since August 2018. Jackson has served Murray State University in several capacities over the last decade including most recently as the president and chief executive officer of the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. where he managed the $180 million foundation. He was also the senior advisor to the university for state and federal governmental relations.
Jackson has a bachelor of science degree in finance from Murray State. He has completed graduate courses in finance at MSU and doctoral courses at the University of Leicester (UK). He holds a master of arts degree in higher education administration from Antioch University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Kentucky University.
The public policy series event begins at noon and will be held at the Commerce Center. Tickets are $20. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
Quarles was first elected as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. Commissioner Quarles is an advocate for farmers on the regional and national level. Under his leadership, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture started several new programs, including initiatives to combat hunger and connect Kentucky farmers to new markets.
Quarles graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2006 with three undergraduate majors and two graduate degrees. In 2008, he graduated with a master’s degree in higher education from Harvard University. He received his law degree from the University of Kentucky and a doctorate in higher education from Vanderbilt University in 2018.
From 2010 to 2014, Quarles served as member of the House of Representatives. A native of Scott County, he grew up on his family's farm in central Kentucky, an area where they have lived and farmed for more than 200 years.
