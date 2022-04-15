West Kentucky Community and Technical College was in the spotlight at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast.
WKCTC President Anton Reece highlighted students and alumni who are close to or are already working in Paducah and McCracken County, and also had two WKCTC vice presidents speak about how providing postsecondary education and job training to the community could help develop local business and boost various job sectors in western Kentucky.
A panel of two current students, one alumnus and two WKCTC vice presidents, Uppinder Mehan, vice president of academic affairs, and Kevin O’Neill, vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, spoke about how WKCTC impacts the local job market and community.
Reece told The Sun that he hoped Thursday’s panel showed WKCTC’s stakeholders what students were getting out of their education and hoped that stakeholders would be able to see a return on their investment in WKCTC by meeting students and alumni who will be working or are already in the region.
One program Reece highlighted is WKCTC’s Community Scholarship Program, a public-private partnership that provides scholarship funding for up to 60 credit hours that pays for the tuition of WKCTC classes for eligible Paducah and McCracken County high school graduates.
“The Community Scholarship Program was designed well over a decade ago to do three things: increase the high school graduation rates, [increase] the college going rates, and then workforce [rates],” Reece said.
Andrew Cornelius, one of the panelists, is studying business, administration and human resources and is attending WKCTC through the Community Scholarship Program. Cornelius said he plans to work in business in McCracken County after he graduates next year.
Dylan Howard is an eighth grade social studies teacher at Paducah Middle School who took classes through the Community Scholarship Program at WKCTC, then was able to transfer his completed courses to Murray State University to earn a bachelor’s degree. Howard said he came from a single-parent household, and that WKCTC was able to give him a chance to go to college without going into “crippling student debt.”
Kristen Walker, a nursing student from Paducah, said she decided to go back to college at WKCTC in 2019 to go into nursing because of the school’s reputation and affordability. She is on track to graduate in May, and said she has accepted a nursing job at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and will start after she graduates.
Reece also highlighted some of WKCTC’s achievements, including being the top ranked community college in Kentucky by bestcolleges.com and being the only higher education institution in Kentucky to be named a Green Ribbon School, an award from the U.S. Department of Education recognizing institutions that reduce environmental impact and improve the health and wellness of students and staff. On Monday, the college also celebrated being named in the top five for the Aspen Prize in 2021, ranking WKCTC among the five best community colleges in the nation.
One of the college’s efforts Reece highlighted was WKCTC’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Reece used the example of the upcoming free Minority Small Business Training series for minority business owners and entrepreneurs as example of how the college is looking to invest and develop the local economy while also lifting up diverse communities. So far, Reece said that 45 local business owners and entrepreneurs have signed up for the free training.
The chamber of commerce also took time Thursday to hold a graduation for the members of Youth LEAD Class 11. This year’s class was made up of 35 high school juniors from McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School and St. Mary High School. Students spent one day per month learning about various topics such as human needs and service learning, communication and career development, business and economy, law and government, and health care in Paducah and McCracken County.
Camille Frederich, a junior at McCracken County High School, was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Student of Youth LEAD and received a $500 scholarship from the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.