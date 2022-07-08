The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce met Thursday morning for its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast, focusing on the nonprofit organizations and health and human services organizations of Paducah and what they do for the community.
The Power in Partnership breakfast began with a large donation to Child Watch, an advocacy and counseling center that seeks to prevent child abuse and cultivate our community.
The 35th Leadership Paducah class helped to raise $123,400 for the local organization, with the proceeds going to several different endeavors, including a playground for the new Outdoor Play therapy center and renovations for Child Watch facilities. Part of the funds will also be given to the Leadership Association to fund scholarships and professional development opportunities through the chamber’s new Leadership Center.
“We’re just so honored to be selected by the class for their project, especially in a community where there’s so many wonderful and important nonprofits providing services …,” said Janie Criner, executive director of Child Watch.
“I raise funds for Child Watch. And it’s hard because the community doesn’t always understand the need for child abuse victims. It makes it easy to think it’s not my problem. The truth is, it’s everyone’s problem. It’s the community’s problem, because our children are the future.”
“This donation is going to allow us to build the playground, remodel the conference room and provide a lot more services for children and families in the area that need help to heal from the trauma they’ve experienced and to break the cycle of generational abuse.”
In addition to Child Watch, the breakfast also featured a group of representatives from three health and human services organizations, including United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
All of these organizations help the people of Paducah and western Kentucky in many ways.
“The United Way serves our community by improving conditions and education, income and health,” Betsy Burkeen, CEO of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, said.
The Senior Center works to enhance the wellbeing of senior citizens and facilitate their independence and growth of their self-dignity. The Community Foundation helps nonprofits to prepare for the future, foundation CEO Tony Watkins said.
These nonprofits are built entirely upon how generous the community is. All three representatives agreed that is why nonprofits are so successful in Paducah and western Kentucky.
“We do have a very generous community,” Burkeen said. “I can’t imagine ever living anywhere else. I’m just super thankful for it. I do think that nonprofits contribute to that ….”
“I’m consistently overwhelmed by the support that we received as a nonprofit throughout the years,” the senior center’s executive director, Christine Thompson, said.
The next Power in Partnership Breakfast is planned for 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. The speaker will be President Bob Jackson of Murray State University.
