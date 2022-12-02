BREAKFAST

Hannah Chretien, with Ballard County Economic Development, Bruce Wilcox, with Greater Paducah Economic Development and Jason Lemle, with Graves County Economic Development, spoke Thursday about the economic development of western Kentucky with Cory Hicks, chair of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, during the December Power in Partnership breakfast.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s December Power in Partnership breakfast on Thursday featured several panelists weighing in on western Kentucky’s economic development and future.

Hannah Chretien, executive director of the Ballard County Economic Development, Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development and Jason Lemle, president of the Graves County Economic Development, spoke about the western Kentucky region’s shrinking workforce, how they work to bring the region together and the impact that the rapid inflation of the last year has affected markets.

