The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s December Power in Partnership breakfast on Thursday featured several panelists weighing in on western Kentucky’s economic development and future.
Hannah Chretien, executive director of the Ballard County Economic Development, Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development and Jason Lemle, president of the Graves County Economic Development, spoke about the western Kentucky region’s shrinking workforce, how they work to bring the region together and the impact that the rapid inflation of the last year has affected markets.
Western Kentucky economic development groups commonly work together to advance.
“The three of us work very well together,” Wilcox said. “There have been occasions where we have had opportunities in McCracken County that were not necessarily a fit. I’ve actually reached out to Jason and Anna, to try to share that opportunity with them and vice versa.”
“Economic development is no longer looked at as one single community or one individual asset, typically you’re looking at an entire region now,” Lemle said. “Most consultants look at everything within a 45-minute drive of the center of a community now. Regionalism is super important because we share each other’s workforce, we share each other’s shopping, we share each other’s tourism, and without understanding each other’s assets, it’s very hard to bring the companies into the community or even support them for that matter.”
This past year’s increasing inflation has affected projects in the region and nation.
“We have seen a slowdown in the electric vehicle and battery industry, which is pretty hot right now,” Wilcox said. “There’s a lot of activity and things going on there. We have seen other projects of large scale certainly slow down though too. We were on the shortlist for a $2.25 billion project that when inflation went up and energy prices went up, the project said, ‘Let’s pump the brakes.’ It’s causing problems.”
However, this has also led to some benefits for economic development groups.
“Businesses are more willing now to look at properties that they may not have looked at before simply because they’re existing and already established,” Chretien said. “If you already have a pre-established property that you’ve had some difficulty getting interest in, just having that property now helps you to get it looked at now.”
They also spoke on what many have been calling a workforce shortage.
“What goes around a lot is the idea of there’s a workforce shortage,” Chretien said. “There’s not a workforce shortage, what there is a shortage of are skills that employers need and the workforce that’s available with those skills. To make more of a workforce available, you have to have a way for them to get those skills that they need.”
Graves County has seen recovery in the economic sector since last year’s tornado.
“The unfortunate events on Dec. 10, 2021 tremendously impacted our workforce, our businesses and our community,” Lemle said. “Today, I’m happy to say that we’ve had nearly $85 million in investments and that we have created up to 500 new jobs for existing businesses that were destroyed or impacted from the storm. We’re on the beginnings of rebuilding downtown. Fiscal Court was recently demolished and City Hall will be next. Plans are in motion to start developing and rebuilding our community.”
The chamber of commerce will meet for its public policy breakfast on Dec. 20 and its annual meeting and business celebration on Jan. 27.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.