The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s November Power in Partnership breakfast included a salute to education and future workforce.
The breakfast featured Beth Davisson, senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She also leads the Kentucky Chamber Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports research, programs and trainings that advance the economic and social well-being of citizens of the commonwealth. The breakfast also included a moment of silence in honor of lost American soldiers as Veterans’ Day is fast approaching.
“I had the privilege and honor of coming early this morning and visiting with a lot of your students,” Davisson said. “Just seeing a room filled with educators, business leaders, community leaders and our students is one of the most impactful rooms in the past year that I’ve had the pleasure of being in.”
The chamber breakfast included displays from multiple local schools, each displaying their accomplishments and programs.
“I had the privilege of speaking to a few of the area’s schools, Paducah Middle was teaching us all about their four different houses and how they’re set up to build a positive culture,” Davisson said. “I got to speak to Lone Oak and learn about their mental health system ... it’s just quite incredible.”
Davisson emphasized the importance of education and children to the future of commerce and economics.
“One stat I heard several years ago, that has always kept me tuned in on the importance of workforce and education is that 65% of the kindergarten students that are sitting in our classrooms, their jobs have not been created yet,” she said.
“These older systems where education and workforce training are in different boxes are no longer serviceable. These students in this room, their jobs haven’t even been created yet. Technology is changing rapidly and they will be the first ones to know about those changes.”
Davisson started her remarks by pointing out how Kentucky is doing compared to its neighboring states. Kentucky ranks second to last in workforce participation rates (57.8% as of September 2022) with only West Virginia ranking lower. (54.9%) The workforce participation rate is a good way to indicate and analyze employment and unemployment data as it takes into account those working, those actively seeking work, and those given up on finding work. The national rate was 62.3% in September 2022.
“When we look at this number just a little bit closer, what we see is we’re often not faring very well when it comes to prime-age working adults,” Davisson said. “Kentucky falls seventh lowest in workforce participation in the nation but if I asked you to hold up your hand right now if you were having workforce issues, my bet is most of if, not all of you, would. Kentucky businesses are consistently thinking about workforce issues and it all comes back to education.”
There is good news though, too, especially when it comes to education, according to Davisson.
“In the last decade, in Kentucky’s post-secondary training, we have gone from 30% of our population earning degrees beyond high school to 50%.” She said. “That is huge growth. The Council of Post Secondary Education has put out a goal that by 2030 they want to reach 60% to receive post-secondary degrees. We’ve never been here when it comes to the workforce and education, issues and opportunities that we have on the plate today. So we can’t do what we did 30 years ago, we have to be a bit more innovative, and a bit more thoughtful.”
The next Power in Partnership breakfast will be Dec. 1, featuring a panel of regional economic development officials.
