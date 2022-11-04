PADNWS-11-04-22 BREAKFAST PHOTO

Beth Davisson, senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, explains the benefits of education and how it will help to alleviate some of the pressure of the ongoing workforce crisis in Kentucky. She was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Power in Partnership breakfast.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s November Power in Partnership breakfast included a salute to education and future workforce.

The breakfast featured Beth Davisson, senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She also leads the Kentucky Chamber Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports research, programs and trainings that advance the economic and social well-being of citizens of the commonwealth. The breakfast also included a moment of silence in honor of lost American soldiers as Veterans’ Day is fast approaching.

