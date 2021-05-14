Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce board chairman Anton Reece slipped in a surprise during his usual announcements at the outset of Thursday’s virtual Power in Partnership breakfast, which also featured a panel of small business owners.
Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, announced the college will contribute $18,750 to the chamber as part of its WKCTC Guarantee initiative. The funds will be used to assist with minority memberships, leadership and involvement in chamber activities and initiatives.
The WKCTC Guarantee seeks to further the vision of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, benefactor of a historic $15 million gift to the college, expanding opportunities for those who have traditionally faced barriers to education and workforce training.
Reece said WKCTC’s Workforce Solutions will use the $18,700 to sponsor the following:
• Minority chamber membership — 10 businesses at $500 per business for a total of $5,000;
• Existing minority business mentor — 10 businesses at $100 per business for a total of $1,000;
• Leadership Paducah sponsorship — 1 per year up to $1,500 for three years for a total of $4,500;
• Washington, D.C. Fly-In sponsorship — 1 per year up to $2,000 for three years for a total of $6,000; and
• Small Business Mastermind Cohort Scholarships — 3 at $750 for a total $2,250.
The support to the chamber is part of Sector 4 in the seven-sector framework of the WKCTC Guarantee, which focuses on workforce training and job readiness.
“Trying to prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals in our community for new or better employment through workforce training and participation in business networking and education-focused organizations is vital to our region,” Reece said.
“Promoting lifelong learning, skills enhancement, and expanded business relationships, with a focus on serving underrepresented minority populations is not only good for those populations but for our community as a whole.”
Sandra Wilson, chamber president, was pleasantly surprised by Reece’s announcement.
“We work very closely with WKCTC now, but this just helps us as a chamber to be able to expand our program in the community with the goal set by this award that the college received,” she said. “We will be very intentional and focused on making sure that these minority memberships are used and that we recruit someone for Leadership Paducah.”
Wilson said the D.C. Fly-In support will also help the organization take someone on the annual advocacy trip that has not had an opportunity to go before.
Thursday’s virtual breakfast event continued the chamber’s efforts to highlight the contributions of small businesses during national Small Business Month.
“We actually celebrate small business year-round, but we do pick a certain time of the year to have seminars and feature some of our small business owners,” Wilson said.
Business owners participating in a panel discussion included: Dawn Arnold, Arnold Realty Group; Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; Katie Englert, Compass Counseling; and Ed White, of Big Ed’s Restaurant.
Wilson moderated a panel discussion which touched on a number of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, workforce issues and advice for anyone considering starting a business.
Arnold said COVID-19 has impacted the two facets of her business — residential and commercial — quite differently.
“The pandemic brought interest rates to a record low, which has increased buyer’s buying power,” she said. “It’s definitely a seller’s market.”
A challenge for the residential market is having a shortage of houses sellers would be looking to buy when they sell their current home, she said. On the commercial side, COVID has impacted the price of materials like lumber, which is also a challenge.
Englert said one of the biggest surprises of the last 14 months has been “how much we need each other and how much we need connection.” The pandemic has also brought a new awareness to the critical role tele-health can play in reaching patients particularly in rural areas, she said.
White faced a double challenge of taking his formerly drive-through business to a sit-down restaurant just a short time before the pandemic hit.
“It’s been really difficult,” he said, noting his concern for keeping his employees working. However, customers have been supportive and he has had a number of people mentoring him along the way.
While it was noted that Atomic City opened while the state was in a “red zone” regarding COVID, Pierce said things are going well at the new venture in the former Fleming Furniture building on Hinkleville Road.
One problem he noted was finding an available workforce.
“We have about 41 employees, and we’re looking to hire 20-25 more,” he said.
“Those applications don’t roll in like they did when you’re a new business. That’s a struggle but you’ve got to have employees to stay open. We’re fine now, but looking to expand.”
As for advice, Arnold and White both noted prospective business owners need to be prepared for a lot of hard work. Pierce said a sound structure is needed along with good communication with employees.
Englert said establishing relationships is key, and “if you need help ... find someone to help you.”
