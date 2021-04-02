A top education official addressed the local business community Thursday and reflected on what the COVID-19 pandemic has taught, in a virtual presentation to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education, served as Thursday’s speaker for the April Power in Partnership Chamber Breakfast. He was a first-generation college student from Clay County, and went on to earn bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Kentucky universities. In his career, he’s been interim president of Kentucky State University, and has held other leadership roles.
He was introduced by Anton Reece, WKCTC president and the Paducah chamber board chairman, who described Thompson as a friend and mentor.
“West Kentucky Community and Technical College, obviously, is one of the best in the country,” Thompson said.
The college sponsored the breakfast.
“I mean, when we think about having that in Kentucky, that gives me great pride as the head of higher education for the state of Kentucky to be able to brag a little bit. I’m not shy about that, especially if we’re doing the stuff we need to be doing, and they are.”
In his presentation, Thompson went over several topics related to higher education in the state, such as the “60x30” goal, council priorities and ways to innovate. He also focused on lessons learned from the pandemic.
Over the past year, the pandemic has changed the way that instruction is delivered to students, whether it’s grades K-12 or postsecondary learning.
“It’s taught us that we can do online hybrid learning and we can pivot fairly fast. It also taught us that we need to get better at it,” Thompson said.
“It also taught us that we have to engage better in this virtual venue. It taught us that the digital divide was not only there, it was really there. That it wasn’t just about whether or not you had internet in the household. It was whether or not you had enough internet in the household, enough bandwidth to have parents and other family members doing jobs, while people were doing school.”
Thompson’s presentation also noted that higher education is essential to economic recovery, and vulnerable populations have become more vulnerable. There are also mental health challenges among students.
“We knew that we had many mental health related issues in higher ed and in the workplace, but COVID really exacerbated that, so we are really doing all we can do to even handle that with some of the money we have,” he said.
“I’d love to talk to you about that sometime because it’s working — the way we’re doing the Telehealth, the way we’ve done our grants to build up our campuses to provide better mental health services and so on.”
As for “60x30,” that refers to a goal to raise the percentage of Kentuckians with degrees or certificates to 60% by 2030, according to the council’s website, cpe.ky.gov. It’s something Thompson called a “North Star.”
“If we get there by 2030, then in fact, we’re in a situation where we can say we’re competitive in the national and international marketplace,” he said.
According to the council’s website, reaching the 60x30 goal is “critical to accelerate job creation, grow the economy and expand the state’s tax base through the contributions of a more skilled, productive workforce.” It cites that nearly 47% of Kentucky adults have a postsecondary credential, which increased from 45% in 2015.
Thompson later concluded his remarks to the chamber audience by saying that higher education understands it’s in “direct correlation with you” and encouraged being a part of the higher education effort.
“Help us to design the ways that we need to be thinking about the future with our programs, with our products, our processes and make sure we fill those pipelines and those potholes that we have,” he said.
