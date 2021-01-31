The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s February Power in Partnership breakfast will celebrate Black History Month with featured speaker Brent Leggs, a Paducah native who serves as executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund with the National Trust for Historic Preservation based in Washington, D.C.
The virtual event will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Participants can register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast will also be carried live via the chamber and WPSD Facebook pages and live streamed on WPSD Local 6.
In his current position, Leggs works to promote the role of cultural preservation in telling the nation’s full history, and empowers activists, entrepreneurs, artists, and civic leaders to advocate on behalf of African American historic places.
A Harvard University Loeb Fellow and author of “Preserving African American Historic Places,” which is considered the “seminal publication on preserving African American historic sites” by the Smithsonian Institution, Leggs is a national leader in the U.S. preservation movement and the 2018 recipient of the Robert G. Stanton National Preservation Award.
Over the past decade, he has developed the Northeast African American historic places outreach program to build a regional movement of preservation leaders saving important landmarks in African American history.
Leggs was the first African American to complete the University of Kentucky’s graduate program in historic preservation (part of its School of Architecture). He has taught at Harvard University, is a senior adviser and adjunct associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Preservation of Civil Rights Sites and is an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s graduate program in historic preservation.
