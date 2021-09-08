The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and business celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
Local businesses and residents will be recognized with the chamber’s annual awards, including Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and others.
Outstanding nonprofits — one related to health and human services and one related to arts and culture — will also be recognized.
The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association will present the Outstanding Leadership Alum Award. The Paducah Sun Business Journal will recognize the top 10 finalists for the Young Leader Award and announce the winner who will receive a $1,000 continuing education award.
Chad Beyer, the 2020 chamber board chairman will be recognized, and ceremoniously pass the gavel to the 2021 board chairman, Dr. Anton Reece.
Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber, will give a brief update about the state of Kentucky’s economy. Watts graduated from Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history and holds a master’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Louisville.
Emcees for the event are Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6, and Suzanne Farmer, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Safety protocols will be followed to include additional spacing of tables, reduced capacity of number of attendees and wearing of masks.
For more information go to paducahchamber.org or contact the chamber at 270-443-1746.
