The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and business celebration Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
For more details or to register online go to paducahchamber.org.
The program will celebrate another year of successes for chamber members, honor award winners and celebrate how far the Paducah community has come during a trying time. It took “Tenacity and Teamwork,” and that’s the theme for 2021.
“It is always a good time to celebrate and honor our local businesses and individuals who did so much for our community in 2020. We believe it is never too late to host our annual meeting and business celebration,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“We invite our local citizens to spend an evening with us as we honor the resiliency of our community and celebrate the return to connecting with friends, colleagues and fellow chamber members.”
The 2020 chamber board Chairman Chad Beyer will be recognized as will 2021 board Chairman Dr. Anton Reece.
Local businesses and citizens will be recognized during the annual awards presentation. Nominations are being accepted for the following:
• Business of the Year
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Nonprofit of the Year (two categories)
• Citizen of the Year
• Summit Award
• Small Business of the Year
• Chamber Volunteer of the Year
• Leadership Alumnus of the Year
The deadline for annual award nominations is Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. To learn more about the award criteria and submit nominations, go to paducahchamber.org.
The Paducah Sun Four Rivers Business Journal will recognize the top 10 finalists for the Young Leader of Western Kentucky Award and announce the winner, who will receive a $1,000 scholarship for professional development. For more information or to receive a nomination form, email dzoeller@paducahsun.com.
