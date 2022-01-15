The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will have its Annual Meeting and Business Celebration on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m., at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
“We are excited for our annual meeting and business celebration to return to our traditional date of the last Friday night in January,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “It’s a quick turn-around from our 2021 Annual Meeting held in September, which was postponed due to the pandemic, but we are happy to be back on track again in 2022.”
The program will celebrate 2021’s successes for chamber members, honor award winners and celebrate the Paducah business community. The theme is “Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership” and will highlight more of the plans for the Chamber’s Leadership Center that is in the launching stages.
Board Chairman Dr. Anton Reece (2021), West Kentucky Community and Technical College president, will be recognized and ceremoniously pass the gavel to 2022 Board Chairman Cory Hicks, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership. The 2021 and 2022 officers and board members will also be recognized.
The featured speaker is Sarah Frey, who founded a multimillion-dollar Certified Woman Owned Business, Frey Farms. The business is headquartered just outside of Mount Vernon, Illinois.
She is also the author of the best-selling book, “The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life — and Saved An American Farm,” published by Random House in August of 2020. She will serve as the co-executive producer of an upcoming ABC television series based on her life, also called “The Growing Season.”
Her family business plants thousands of acres of fruits and vegetables across seven states. Thanks to the millions of melons and pumpkins she sells annually, Frey has been dubbed “America’s Pumpkin Queen” by the national press.
Individual tickets are available by contacting the chamber at 270-443-1746. The deadline for individual ticket sales is Jan. 21.
