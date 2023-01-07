The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and business celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
“This is our largest event of the year,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“It’s a great way to kick off a new year. We will celebrate the achievements within our community, our chamber and across the region, honor our award winners, and come together to acknowledge the dedication of the local business community.”
The theme is “Celebrating our Community.” The emcees are Todd Faulkner, WPSD Local 6, and Suzanne Farmer, Mercy Health. The event will recognize businesses and individuals who have made a difference in the community with their Annual Awards.
Awards for the night include:
• Small Business of the Year;
• Entrepreneur of the Year;
• Nonprofit Organization of the Year;
• Spirit of the Community — A new award recognizing a person, organization or company that went above and beyond to make the local community a better place to be in 2022;
⦁ Leadership Paducah Alumnus of the Year.
The Four Rivers Business Journal, a publication of The Paducah Sun, in partnership with the chamber, will also name the Young Leader of the Year.
Board Chair Cory Hicks, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, will be recognized and ceremoniously pass the gavel to 2023 Board Chair Brent Housman, Baird. The 2022 and 2023 officers and board members will also be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.