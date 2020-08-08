With growing concern surrounding COVID-19, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is replacing its annual D.C. Fly-In with a two-part advocacy effort that will originate out of Paducah.
The Fly-In is normally held each September, when a contingent of community and business leaders travel to the nation’s capital to meet with federal officials and their representatives to talk about a number of community priorities at the federal level.
“We’ve been holding off on making that announcement whether or not we could go,” Sandra Wilson, chamber president, told participants in Thursday’s virtual Power in Partnership breakfast.
“Honestly, we just didn’t want to call it that we couldn’t go, but now we know that we just really can’t.”
However, the effort to raise the profile of local concerns which rely on federal funding will continue, according to Wilson.
“While we are unable to go to D.C. due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the work we do with our congressional members and their staff is too important to our community to cancel,” she said.
“From those relationships, Paducah and McCracken County have benefited by receiving millions of dollars in investments in our local economy in the form of jobs, business growth and development.”
In 2019, the city was awarded a $10.4 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for infrastructure improvements on the riverfront, a $40 million increase in funding at the Paducah Department of Energy site above the normal allocation, and Barkley Regional Airport received notification of $20 million for construction of a new passenger terminal.
Later this month, the chamber will schedule small group virtual meetings with the congressional staff to discuss the chamber’s 2020 priorities. In October, an event now called a DC Fly-Back will be held with part virtual and part in-person participation to host meetings with the Department of Energy and Department of Transportation including the Maritime Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Plans are underway for the Energy Communities Alliance (ECA), a non-profit trade association for communities adjacent or impacted by DOE, to brief the group on its work. U.S. Rep. James Comer will participate in the meetings and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, as well as members of other states’ congressional delegation, have been invited.
The chamber’s top three 2020 federal priorities include continued FAA funding for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project and Essential Air Service funding; continued funding for DOE’s clean-up efforts at the Paducah site and an increase in $20 million in Fiscal Year 2021; and support for a comprehensive infrastructure bill to strengthen critical infrastructure including air, roads, bridges, railways, waterways, broadband and public transit systems.
