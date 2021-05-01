BENTON — Marshall County Schools Board of Education Chairman Randy Travis recently appointed himself to the superintendent screening committee.
The move is another step toward the district finding a new superintendent to take up the mantle after current superintendent Trent Lovett retires on June 30.
The first joint meeting between the Superintendent Screening Committee and the Marshall County Board of Education has been moved to 4 p.m. on May 11.
Lovett announced his retirement back in March after 13 years serving as the district’s superintendent. He was also formerly a teacher and administrator.
Also at the meeting, Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes reported to the board on the current state of the district’s facilities, following the completion of the District Facilities Report, also known as a District Facilities Plan, in Dec. 2020.
Every four years, a committee of community members is assembled which, over the course of several months, assesses the needs of the district’s structures and details them in the eport.
It then goes through an equally lengthy approval process, where it’s continually revised and sent to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for advice.
Eventually, it will go before the Marshall County School Board of Education for final approval.
The report will detail a list of each facility’s structural needs within the district and ranks them in terms of immediacy. The estimated cost would also be listed.
The board can then use the report over the next four years as a guide for deciding what should take priority.
Stokes said the district’s total facility needs have been estimated at $16,222,500, but was quick to point out that not everything needs to be done within the four-year cycle and, depending on severity, could be put on hold for several years.
He noted a stipulation by KDE that if a facility has less than 300 students and its total estimated need exceeds a certain amount, it would not be approved for renovations. In that case, the board would have to make some tough decisions.
While a few of Marshall’s schools do not meet that threshold, he said all the district’s facilities are “in really, really good shape.”
The board also voted to move the next meeting to May 25.
