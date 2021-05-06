HARDIN — The Women of the Aurora Community Park Activities Committee (WACPAC) are preparing to host one of their more gggggnnnnnnarly events for the community this weekend.
The fourth annual Sawing Logs Chainsaw Carving Competition is shaping up to have its biggest year yet, with more than 20 carvers from around the country planning to attend, according to WACPAC member Bonnie Kincannon. In years past, they tried to keep it to around 16 participants.
Kincannon said competitors range from nearby carvers to those from Wisconsin, Michigan and Texas, and that even more may be signing up soon. She noted that “these are not hobbyists” but skilled artisans who know their craft.
“These are seasoned carvers that they know what they’re doing and they do it very, very well. They are all artists at heart,” she said.
This year will be different with the addition of Sunday, she added, “so the carvers can play.” The extra day will see two new events added to the schedule, which includes the “mini carve” and “dueling chainsaws.” The latter, which begins at 3 p.m., may sound gruesome, but she said it’s actually two carvers coordinating on a single log.
The mini carve takes place at 2 p.m. and will see participants use their chainsaws to sculpt a 4-inch piece of wood in four minutes.
The “main carve” competition will begin on Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. It will pick up again on Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The “quick carve” will take place afterwards from 2:30-3:30 p.m., which will see carvers sculpt using logs around 7 feet long.
The auction will commence at 5 p.m. Saturday, where they will announce the winners of the main carve and quick carve.
For the main competition, Kincannon said sculptures will be judged on six criteria including completeness, detail, quality, difficulty level, artistry involved and overall composition. WACPAC is offering $1,800 in prizes for first, second and third place. To the carver whose quick carve piece pulls in the most money at the auction, Crossroads Lawn and Garden is giving away an Echo brand chainsaw.
“We have finally found our niche, because this just keeps growing and growing,” she said.
She added that Marshall County Fiscal Court District 2 Commissioner Kevin Spraggs will be the auctioneer.
Held at Aurora Community Park, the event is occurring on its intended weekend this year, after it was pushed to October in 2020 due to the pandemic. While COVID-19 is still present, Kincannon said crowds don’t typically gather in large numbers at the event, and that there’s so much open space that attendees can properly social distance and not wear masks if they don’t want to.
Concession stands will be available for the public to purchase food. T-shirts will also be available for purchase. There is no charge for the public to attend the event. Kincannon said the money garnered from the quick carve auction is split between the winner and WACPAC.
She added that any money made at the event goes toward future events at Aurora Community Park. Donations are also welcome, and if someone wishes to mail one, it can be made out to WACPAC 680 East Unison Church Road, Hardin, KY 42048.
The park is located at 16191 U.S. 68 East.
