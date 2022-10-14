PADNWS-10-14-22 CHAMBER BREAKFAST - PHOTO

Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Aviation, spoke with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce about its flight company Contour Airlines providing Essential Air Service to Barkley Regional Airport. Chaifetz said diversification is why Contour has stayed afloat in a pandemic-affected market.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

CEO Matt Chaifetz spoke Thursday at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power in Partnership breakfast on how diversifying has helped Contour Aviation thrive in a pandemic market.

Barkley Regional Airport’s new Essential Air Service provider is a large charter operator — particularly in the music and college athletics spaces — while owning a flight school and fixed-base operator service at Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport.

