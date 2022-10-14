CEO Matt Chaifetz spoke Thursday at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power in Partnership breakfast on how diversifying has helped Contour Aviation thrive in a pandemic market.
Barkley Regional Airport’s new Essential Air Service provider is a large charter operator — particularly in the music and college athletics spaces — while owning a flight school and fixed-base operator service at Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport.
“When COVID hit and revenue declined … we were only down about 35% at the worst,” Chaifetz said. “We were profitable by July, so this diversification has served us well.”
When SkyWest Airlines terminated some 30 EAS contracts in March, Contour bid nine contracts and received eight, making 17 total. Before the surge, it serviced 250,000 annual passengers.
Contour offered Barkley direct flights to Charlotte, North Carolina — something Chaifetz called “a phenomenal pick for Paducah.”
“There’s an airplane (at Barkley) every night. It’s the ideal schedule for both business and leisure travel, all flights non-stop,” he said. “The vast majority out of Paducah is going east or south, so if we’re going to take a stab at making the most people happy, Charlotte is the right hub.”
The Smyrna, Tennessee-based airline’s immunity to the pilot shortage is another boon.
“If you like pilots with gray hair, you’ve come to the right place,” Chaifetz said. Contour is a Part 135 operator, meaning pilots can fly after age 65, unlike major airlines. “We have a ton of very experienced pilots (because) we’ve been able to hire from a different pool of pilots, and that’s enabled our success.”
Contour Aviation began as a private jet-management company in 1982 and launched Contour Airlines in 2016 for public charters.
In July, Chaifetz told The Sun that Contour focused on reliability for medium-size markets, though some unsubsidized services struggled post-COVID. It is today the ninth-largest Part 135 operator in the U.S., also offering maintenance and aircraft sales services with government and military turn-key solutions.
Aviation is known for drawing passionate hobbyists — Chaifetz, an avid private pilot, among them.
Before he joined Contour in 2013 as an equity partner, becoming CEO in 2015, he worked with JetBlue Airways and The Jetstream Group.
“I’ve known I wanted to run an airline since I was five years old,” he said. “My toy was a Fisher-Price airplane, and I started my first ‘company’ at 13 to make money for flying lessons.”
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau gave an update on the new terminal opening in April 2023.
“We were unsure where the funding was going to come from, but over time, it did come through, thanks to the chamber,” Rouleau said.
Cory Hicks, chamber board chair and director of business services at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, said chamber representatives helped secure $20 million in federal and $5 million in state funding.
