Chad Turner, 47, died December 12, 2020, at Baptist Health of Paducah.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Turner; parents, Bobby D. and Chris Turner and Jim and Lyn Woltman; children, Brian Turner, Alex Turner, Mikayla Boyd, Michael Ensley and Thomas Ensley; brothers, Bob, Jeff and Kevin Turner and three grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. today, December 11, 2020, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, Ky. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
