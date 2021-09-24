Community Financial Services Bank recently renewed its support for the Community Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, pledging $100,000 to be paid over the next 10 years.
The new pledge is the second $100,000 commitment that CFSB has made in support of the scholarship program since the program’s inception more than 10 years ago, according to a news release.
Through financial support from corporate donors and local organizations, in partnership with the city of Paducah and McCracken County Fiscal Court, the program allows new high school graduates from Paducah and McCracken County to attend WKCTC tuition-free for up to 60 credit hours, which is the number of hours required for most associate degree programs.
Faculty and staff give outreach and coaching services to the program’s students, increasing the likelihood of success in completing a degree or other credential, such as certification in a specific technical area, according to the news release.
Data compiled by WKCTC indicates the program’s students have better completion rates and grade point averages in college than their counterparts. Both high school graduation rates and college-going rates of local high school students have increased since the program has been in place.
Lee Emmons, vice president of advancement at WKCTC and executive director of Paducah Junior College (the foundation that supports WKCTC), said donor support for the program has a wide-ranging impact on the community and region.
Inquiries should be directed to lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or to Dr. Lisa Stephenson, the program director, at lisa.stephenson@kctcs.edu.
