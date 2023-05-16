SMITHLAND — Gov. Andy Beshear was joined Monday by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and state and local officials to cut the ribbon ceremonially opening the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in Smithland before a crowd of community members.

The governor also unveiled new highway signage paying tribute to the late Jim R. Smith, for whom the bridge is named and founder of the company that constructed it. The 1,912-foot-long blue truss bridge is expected to open to traffic soon, weather permitting.

