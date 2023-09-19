Cherie and Anne

Cherie and Anne: Cherie Wright (left) and Deborah Humphrey (not pictured) were awarded the inaugural Life;Story Champion Awards by Centerstone Regional CEO Anne Tyree (right) during the inaugural Life;Story 5K for suicide awareness and prevention.

 Centerstone

Centerstone’s Life;Story 5K for suicide awareness and prevention was held on Sept. 9 at Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex in Marion, Illinois. This year’s event raised more than $45,000 to support mental health and addiction services for people with little or no resources.

According to a news release, the event hosted 246 participants from 13 states with 107 participating virtually and 139 competing in-person.

