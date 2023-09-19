Centerstone’s Life;Story 5K for suicide awareness and prevention was held on Sept. 9 at Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex in Marion, Illinois. This year’s event raised more than $45,000 to support mental health and addiction services for people with little or no resources.
According to a news release, the event hosted 246 participants from 13 states with 107 participating virtually and 139 competing in-person.
“Life;Story is more than a 5K race; it is a rallying cry to everyone that we all can and should help those affected by suicide. It is an opportunity for each of us to show our support, start conversations, break down barriers, build support systems, and step up for each person affected by suicide,” said Anne Tyree, Centerstone Regional CEO, in a statement included in the release. “In Illinois, each year, approximately 1,400 people die by suicide. It is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-34 in our state.”
Winners of the race included:
1st place overall female: Mary York of Makanda with a time of 19:28; 1st place overall male: A.J. Altman of Carbondale, 16:15; 1st place overall under 18 years old female: Sophia Badiu of Carterville, 28:12; 1st place overall under 18 years old male: Garret Murphy of Creal Springs, 17:16; 1st place overall 40+ master female: Liz Hunter of Carbondale, 28:19; 1st place overall 40+ master male: Ben Henshaw of Sturgis, KY, 18:40; 1st place female virtual: Lauren Young, 37:54; 1st place male virtual: Josiah Smith, 24:56.
Following the race, the closing program recognized the inaugural Life;Story Champion Award winners Cherie Wright, Southern Illinois Healthcare School Health Coordinator and Deborah Humphrey, Madison County Mental Health Board Executive Director for their positive impact on mental health in their communities.
The closing program also featured Christine Snyder whose son, Logan, died from suicide in January 2022. Snyder is the county board liaison between the Jackson County Board and the Mental Health 708 Board., She is a special education teacher at Desoto Grade School and a retired police officer of the Carbondale Police Department.
“Each morning when I wake up, it’s like the morning I got the phone call telling me the terrible news all over again. As soon as I wake up, my heart tells me that my son is no longer living on this earth and the pain starts. The hole his absence has left in all of our hearts is more than words could ever explain,” Christine said.
The Life;Story name includes a semicolon — a punctuation mark that indicates there is more to come, unlike a period indicating the end.
Centerstone has hosted the Life;Story run/walk for more than 20 years in Florida, the release explained. This is the first year the event was held in Illinois.
