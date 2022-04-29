Centerpoint Recovery Center and the McCracken County Humane Society have launched an innovative program to benefit patients in recovery and help dogs get the exercise they need.
The two organizations launched the new initiative — called “Pawsitive Therapy” — Thursday at the humane society’s animal shelter.
Centerpoint Recovery Center is an inpatient men’s drug recovery center located only a mile and a half from the humane society. The center helps people who suffer with drug addiction to break their habits and to reintegrate into society.
Part of the drug rehabilitation therapies at Centerpoint is for patients to complete a two-hour walk each.
The program has been going on for a few weeks with patients being brought in to walk dogs around the fields near the animal shelter multiple times a week.
Traci Phelps, the humane society shelter director, said she could really tell the program is helping the dogs.
“We only started it a couple of weeks ago, and I can say, we have already noticed a great behavior change in some of these dogs,” Phelps said. “They need time outside, they need the socialization. Our volunteers can’t handle it alone, so to have these gentlemen come out and take this part of it on for us is huge. It’s a great help in getting them adopted.”
The men participating are also helped by the exchange.
“This has been so beneficial for the guys,” Max Grantham, Centerpoint Recovery Center director, said. “A huge part of recovery is giving back and helping others and I can’t think of a better way to help others than doing this.”
Some of the men participating have already started to connect with the dogs they are helping as well.
“Centerpoint gave us an opportunity to come down here and walk the dogs in collaboration with the Humane Society,” said Stephan Brown, who is undergoing rehabilitation at Centerpoint.
“I love the animals, and for some people, it’s a small thing, but for me it really helps. I can definitely relate with the animals, having been in jail and being given a second opportunity to change. I know what its like to be locked in a box. These animals are just like us; they need love and compassion and to be able to get out.”
The program was born of a mutual need, brought together by McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer with a little help in starting the idea from the humane society’s board.
“One of the greatest things about leading a community is discovering ways to improve the community through just a little bit of creativity and a bit of ‘what-iffing,’ ” Clymer said.
“Both the men at Centerpoint and the dogs at this shelter, share a need. They’ve experienced struggles in life that have knocked him down but not knocked him out. They’re both recovering from their challenges and looking forward to brighter futures.”
The program announcement precedes the American Humane Society’s “National Adopt a Shelter Pet day” on Saturday. The Humane Society currently has about 75 animals ready for adoption and will be at PetSmart with many in order to celebrate the national day.
