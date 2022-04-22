May 7 will be a busy day in downtown Paducah as many local businesses are planning to be a part of the Water of Life Festival.
Brian Shemwell, owner of the Barrel and Bond, is organizing the Water of Life festival, a celebration of Kentucky culture, to coincide with the Kentucky Derby.
The event will include many separate events and attractions, including a children’s area, live music and bourbon tastings, all with the event being free to attend.
“We want this first year to celebrate all things Kentucky,” Shemwell said. “Horse racing, family values, and food and drink, including our finest export bourbon whiskey. We want to have an event for everyone. “
Shemwell was a founder of the Paducah Bourbon Society in 2015.
“I spent time in central Kentucky, you know, after college and then moved back here to Paducah in 2011,” he said.
“And when I was in central Kentucky, I became enamored with Kentucky culture. I was right there, in terms of Kentucky, where everything matters happened.”
This experience was the starting point for his idea that eventually lead to the upcoming event.
“Moving back here, you know, I go to Derby parties, but most of them were at someone’s house or a country club,” Shemwell said. “
I’ve really enjoyed that Saturday and I think for some people the location can really throw them off it. They’re not really celebrating in a way they would enjoy,” he said.
“So over the course of the last seven years, I’ve had this in my mind as something I really want to do. And then I opened Barrel and Bond in 2019 and I thought this is my chance.”
COVID and the global pandemic sadly pushed that chance back
“I decided at the end of January this year that, if I don’t do this event, or at least try to, this year, I will never do it,” Shemwell said. “And I knew it was going to be difficult. I’ve never planned an event or a festival or anything like that.”
Shemwell made sure that everyone who wanted to join in knew of that ahead of time.
“I warned them, this is going to be chaotic,” he said. “I realized we only had a couple of months to plan this. If you’re in, we’ll make it as good as we possibly can and fun too. I think we can do something great, even though the planning is not going to be exactly where it needs to be,” he said.
“And so far it’s gone good. A lot of folks up and down Broadway really helped me out with this. It’s a great way to create foot traffic for all of our businesses.”
Shemwell said that he got the name from the Gaelic term that eventually became whiskey, Uisce beatha, which literally translates as “water of life.”
“It comes from my ancient Gaelic ancestors,” Shemwell said. “Around about 1,000 years ago, the Irish monks are credited for the creation of the distilling process, where they take big grain and they found out that they could turn it into something different.
“And so the ancient Gaelic phrase, water of life is where the phrase whiskey comes from originally. And we based the festival around that.”
The Water of Life Festival will be free to attend and be held from 12:30-7 p.m.
For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page at @wateroflifefestival.
