METROPOLIS, Ill. — It was a weekend-long celebration as Minnie Blackwell marked 100 years with family and friends.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the community helped the Blackwells mark the occasion during a reception at Happy Hearts Senior Center, while on Sunday, Aug. 13, Blackwell’s friends at Misty Meadows Senior Living Center helped mark her actual birthday.
“This is a joyous occasion,” said Rev. Ronnie Woods, the Blackwells’ pastor at St. Paul AME Church in Metropolis for the past 17 years, as he welcomed guests to the Aug. 12 observance.
“We should be celebrating. When you walk out of this door, you should not just walk, you should float because we’re celebrating one of God’s angels. We want to honor this beautiful lady who’s touched all of our lives.”
•••
Minnie Allen Blackwell was born Aug. 13, 1923, and raised in Metropolis, the fourth of five children of James C. and Olyn Veide Allen, whose children were 18 months apart. Her parents moved to Metropolis from Kentucky in the early 1920s. Her dad opened his own brickyard next to the Ohio River. It and their home were destroyed in the 1937 flood.
Blackwell was the first girl born to the Allens. Her mother died during childbirth with their second daughter when Blackwell was 18 months old. Her father died before she was 5. Orphaned, she was raised in Metropolis by a Miss Calhoun while her three brothers were raised throughout southern Illinois.
Blackwell graduated from Dunbar High School in 1941. “She was very good in school,” said her daughter Pat. “She was a leader of her class graduation. Her foster mother had been sick all year, but she still made good grades.”
Minnie Allen and Phinis Blackwell married Nov. 2, 1941, in Charleston, Missouri, and had been married for 49 years when he died in June 1990.
Minnie worked for Shawnee Development Center and retired as a correctional officer from Vienna Correctional Center in 1991. They had four children. Norma came first, then Patricia. They were followed, by several years, by Greg and then David.
“I had two sets of kids,” Minnie said, with a grin.
And, “Dad was proud of his boys because he’d been surrounded by girls and suddenly he had two boys,” Pat said. “It worked out well because Mom was so young when we were born — she was 18 when Norma was born and she turned 20 in the hospital a few days after I was born. Thank God she had a wonderful mother-in-law (Alice Flowers Blackwell, who had raised 12 children) who helped take care of her and train her with kids because Mom was an orphan.”
The age difference also meant those two boys had another set of eyes watching them grow up. David was born the end of Norma’s freshman year in college and 15 days after Pat’s high school graduation. Greg was 2.
“We were so blessed to have someone like her and Dad to raise us because, a lot of times, we didn’t have to make a lot of choices because they’d already made them for us,” Pat said. “At the time, you think it’s very mean, but as you get older, you realize ‘Thank goodness, I didn’t have to make those decisions.’ ”
Blackwell witnessed her children make their own impact on the world.
Norma would go on to be ordained as an Episcopal priest in January 1983 at Washington Cathedral, serving for 30 years as a chaplain at Fairfax Nursing Center near Washington, D.C., returning to Metropolis in 2016.
Pat worked with the Urban League in St. Louis and Washington, D.C., then became a lobbyist for the City of New Orleans and Newark, New Jersey, then work for Unified Industries, have her own company and then work for a division of Emerson Electric before returning to Metropolis in 1988 to help her parents.
Greg has worked for Abbott Labs since the late 1980s. He is in the research and development portion, primarily in diagnostics, at Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas. He was involved with the COVID-19 test produced by the company. Greg lives in Texas. He has one son, Sky, who lives in Dallas.
David had the opportunity to gear his veterinary medicine degree toward the research field and is in the pharmaceutical industry, landing at Pfizer a few weeks after graduation, which brought him to Connecticut. David is now a senior director overseeing a general toxicology group, which does the non-clinical screening of drug candidates or vaccines to make sure they are safe for clinical trials. He is part of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine team. David and his wife Audrey have two children — Paul lives in Washington, D.C., and Rachel lives in Connecticut.
•••
In the Massac County community, Blackwell swiftly became known for her welcoming presence and smile.
Many remember her when she worked at Wade’s 66 Inn, where Yesterday’s is now.
“They always said they were so glad to see her because she was such a positive person to speak with and she always helped them when nobody else had the time,” Pat said.
She worked for Shawnee Development Center. “These days, people will come up to her and say, ‘Miss Minnie, you gave me my first job.’ She got these young people positions with nonprofit groups — schools, city, county, parks — where they could make a little money after they turned 14,” Pat said.
Blackwell retired as a correctional officer from Vienna Correctional Center in 1991.
“Everyone also thought so well of her because she tried to treat everybody the same,” Pat said. “She helped everybody who was sick — she’d come and stay with them, even though she was taking care of Dad. She’d spend days helping care of other people, then go to work at night. She took on work at night at the prison so she could be with Dad in the day when he was awake, and the boys were there at night because they were still in school at the time.”
For those who didn’t meet Blackwell through her jobs, there were the chances to meet her through her community activities.
Pat said that part of her mother’s life began “because she was a part of a group that adopted her after she got married and was still young. The National United Negro Women’s Clubs were organizations that worked with communities. She was a very active part of them. The local group was the Etta Jackson Club. One of the things they did was put up the first American flag at Massac Memorial Hospital when it was built (in 1955).”
The hospital became a big part of Blackwell’s life. She not only served on its board of directors, but also on its auxiliary board. Blackwell began volunteering at MMH in 1973, serving on its board of directors for some 15 years. Knowing Blackwell’s interest in crafts, auxiliary member Wanda Hoffstedter asked her to join the auxiliary in 1989 to help make items to be used at the hospital. As an auxiliary member, Blackwell constantly worked blood drives, in the gift shop and other volunteer work.
She also served on the Metropolis library board for many years.
Blackwell also used to sing in the community choir “a long time ago when she was very young,” Pat said. She was also part of a little drama group that did plays mostly through the churches.
Blackwell’s numerous hours of community activities were recognized by a number of organizations over the years. A part of the RSVP program, she was named an Outstanding Massac County Volunteer. The Metropolis Kiwanis Club presented her with the Les Easterday Award in 2007. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP presented an award for her contributions to southern Illinois and western Kentucky. A Carbondale-based group presented her with the Southern Illinois Community Servant Award. The southern Illinois district of the AME church recognized her many years of assisting in anyway necessary with the AME church. She was also presented the Superman of Metropolis Award.
“She did all of this while raising two sets of kids, and Dad was sick so much of the time, and she worked full-time, but she did a lot in the community,” Pat said.
•••
For the Aug. 12 celebration of Blackwell’s 100th birthday, the community returned some of the love she has given through the years. Also joining the celebration were family members from Connecticut, Texas, Nashville, St. Louis, East St. Louis, Maryland and Oklahoma.
“It’s just such a blessing to have all of you here to help us let Miss Minnie know how much we love her and how much we thank her for all she’s done all of these years,” Pat told those present. “Her children think a lot of her,” before asking former Metropolis Mayor Beth Clanahan to serenade Blackwell with “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
Before singing, Clanahan spoke for many present when she expressed her gratitude for Blackwell’s friendship.
“I’m grateful for many things in my life, but I’m grateful for the friendship of Minnie Blackwell and what she has meant to me through my years of working with the city and my years as mayor. I knew that she was a praying woman and I knew that Minnie was always praying for me. I’m so grateful for our friendship,” Clanahan said.
Blackwell’s grandchildren Sky, Paul and Rachel lit the “100” candles on her cake, which featured photos of Blackwell at 16 and 90, then Greg and Pat helped her blow them out. Following the serving of cake, David made a toast. “Thank you for your 100 years of love. Thank you for having us. Wishing you many, many more. God bless you,” he said.
The Aug. 12 celebration also served as a class reunion for the Blackwell children as Metropolis Community High School classmates stopped by to say hello while paying their respects to Blackwell.
“She says that she wishes people wouldn’t say all these things about her,” Pat said. “I told her she’s blessed because some people don’t say that kind of thing until you’ve done something wrong.
“It’s a long time, 100 years, and she has a lot to tell you, a lot that she saw. She remembers from time to time and tells us. She’s always had a very positive attitude, even when things were not very positive,” she continued. “We’re all so blessed. It’s wonderful we can talk about her like this and she’s still around to hear it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.