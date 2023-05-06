PADNWS-05-06-23 100th BIRTHDAY - PHOTO 1

Elizabeth Jo Crawford (far left) is shown performing in an operetta theater earlier in her life. She will have a 100th birthday reception Tuesday at McAuley Village.

 Contributed photo

Elizabeth Jo Crawford is having a 100th birthday celebration Tuesday with a public reception at the community room of the McAuley Village from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

People are invited to send Crawford a card in care of Lori Nienaber at 265 Charlotte Ann Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 to help her reach the goal of receiving 100 birthday cards.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In