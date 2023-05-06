Elizabeth Jo Crawford is having a 100th birthday celebration Tuesday with a public reception at the community room of the McAuley Village from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
People are invited to send Crawford a card in care of Lori Nienaber at 265 Charlotte Ann Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 to help her reach the goal of receiving 100 birthday cards.
Crawford was born on May 9, 1923, in Adair County, Missouri, the fourth of six children and the oldest of two girls to Carl and Blanche Crawford.
Crawford had three children and has one grandchild and two great-great-grandchildren.
She grew up on a farm in Missouri, and when her mother died when Crawford was 10, she was left to manage the home.
Crawford and her siblings were musically trained by their mother, a music teacher, and Crawford took part in a number of operas and outdoor operetta theaters when she lived in Colorado. She said she often got out of school to take part in singing events.
Crawford said her favorite song was “Indian Love Call” by Nelson Eddy and Jeanette MacDonald.
Crawford held a number of jobs, including as a vacuum cleaner salesperson, an Avon salesperson, a property manager, a caregiver and as a legal secretary.
She has lived in California, Arizona, Oregon and now Kentucky, moving to Paducah when her grandson, Jeff Nienaber, was transferred from Arizona 11 years ago.
Crawford said her great-grandfather served as a colonel with George Washington’s troops when they crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night, 1776.
Crawford does her own chores around her apartment and enjoys walking for exercise. She said she has always eating vegetables and other healthy foods and enjoys eating out at Cracker Barrel.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.