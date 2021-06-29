Celebrate 4th of July at Woodlands Nature Station

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites the public to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend at the Woodlands Nature Station with some of America’s most charismatic and patriotic critters in Land Between the Lakes.
Woodlands Nature Station is located at 3146 Silver Trail Road in Cadiz. Admission for is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17; free for ages 4 and under.
Encounter our national symbol — Artemis the American bald eagle; a truly American species — the red wolf; and wild turkeys with their red, white and blue coloration. All weekend the Nature Station will have family friendly programming like live animal encounters, kid’s activities, and crafts and games, all dedicated in celebrating our country’s birthday. Discover our country’s proud history of conservation with the whole family.
There is so much to see and do that Nature Station is extending its hours to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Fourth of July Weekend Program Schedule
Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
2:30 — Let’s Get Snappy, Giant Turtle Feeding & Encounter
3:30 — Playing ‘Possum, Opossum Encounter
4 — America’s Got “Talons,” Bird of Prey Encounter
6-8:30 — Sunset Canoe Trip at Honker Lake
Saturday, 10-7 p.m.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Kids’ Flag Craft
11:30 a.m. — Red White & Bluebirds, Turkey Feeding & Encounter
1:30 p.m. — Truly American, Backyard tour
3:30 — Beach Bum Bobcat, Bobcat enrichment
4 — America’s Got “Talons,” Bird of Prey Encounter
6 — HOOTenanny, Owls Up Close
6-8:30 — Sunset Canoe Trip at Honker Lake
Sunday, 10-7 p.m.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Kids’ Flag Craft
11:30 a.m. — Animal Yoga for Kids
1:30 p.m. — The Patriot Pack, America’s True Wolves
3:30 — Sunday Funday: Wild about Watermelon Animal Treats
4 — America’s Got “Talons,” Birds of prey Encounter.
6 — “Snake, Rattle, Roll,” Snake Feeding
Canoe & Kayak rentals on Honker Lake are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hourly rental rates are $15 per boat. Visitors must check in at the front desk and pre-pay at the Woodlands Nature Station to rent a canoe or kayak, lake and weather conditions permitting. For more information, call 270-924-2299 or “like” them on Facebook @woodlandsnaturestation.
Fourth grade students can go to https://everykidinapark.gov/, get their free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free. For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299.
