CALVERT CITY — CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA) has announced donations to three regional charities offering families food support, crisis assistance and disability services during the holidays.
The Paducah-based Easterseals nonprofit has provided disability services for over 600 from low- to moderate-income households annually. Family Service Society gives food, clothing, emergency dental, utility and other assistance to Paducah and McCracken County residents, while Helping Hands is a Smithland-based food pantry.
“Every child and family deserves to experience the joy of the holiday season,” said CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber. “At CCMA, we are dedicated to inspiring joy and making meaningful change in the local community, and we are proud to work with Family Service Society, Livingston County Helpful Hands and Easterseals (West) Kentucky to help spread hope, happiness and comfort during the most special time of year.”
CCMA has donated over $100,000 to local organizations aiding Kentucky families. Last month, the company supported two local organizations with Thanksgiving meal services to families in need. In October, it donated $30,000 to the Scottsville-based Center for Courageous Kids.
