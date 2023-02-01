CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, recently presented donations to two Paducah-based charitable organizations, Martha’s Vineyard Mission and Community Kitchen, which provide meals and food support and housing assistance to Western Kentucky families in need.

Martha’s Vineyard Mission, led by founder Martha Bell, has been feeding the hungry in Paducah for more than 33 years. Known throughout the community for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Martha’s Vineyard Mission continues to serve thousands of meals year-round to the elderly and homebound. Community Kitchen, also based in Paducah, provides free lunches to the hungry, housing support to those in need, and case management for those seeking financial assistance. During the height of the pandemic, Community Kitchen served around 1,000 meals per day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In