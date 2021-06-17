PRINCETON — Caldwell County Schools issued a statement Monday announcing that Aaron McClung will be taking over as Caldwell County High School principal.
The current principal, Christy Phelps, is moving on to other endeavors — she is taking a job at the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC).
Her new role is Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations director.
“Ms. Phelps, as the WKEC CRRSA director, will lead a team that will partner with regional school districts to develop comprehensive systems of support to accelerate the learning of all students and address the social and emotional needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a WKEC statement.
Interim Superintendent Heath Cartwright praised Phelps for her work over her decade at CCHS.
“Ms. Phelps was the principal for 10 years of a very high performing high school,” he said. “She ensured a culture of respect and school spirit. She will be greatly missed.”
McClung began his career at Caldwell County High School in 2003.
“(He) has been a part of CCHS for many years,” Cartwright added. “He is not only familiar with the tradition of success, but he has played an integral role in maintaining the successes of the school through his work with Ms. Phelps and the entire high school staff. He’s a well-respected educator, and will continue the culture of high expectations and care for each individual in the school.”
Incoming Superintendent Jeremy Roach said he is looking forward to the new leadership, and was glad Phelps dedicated a decade to CCHS.
He believes McClung will be more than capable of doing the job.
“As her replacement, the Caldwell County High School SBDM selected McClung, the current assistant principal, to be the new principal,” Roach said. “Mr. McClung’s experience will be a great benefit to the high school and I look forward to seeing his leadership in the school.”
Although Phelps is stepping away from the public school system, her new work still involves enriching student’s lives.
“Christy Phelps brings with her an extensive educational background with 28 years of experience. She has served as the principal of Caldwell County High School for the last 10 years,” WKEC said in a statement. “Throughout her career, Ms. Phelps has inspired teams by building culture, capacity and collaboration.”
Roach also announced another personnel change on Monday.
“At the district level, Jason Clark will be joining Caldwell County Schools as the assistant superintendent and director of instruction,” Roach said. “Mr. Clark brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge and it will be exciting to see what he contributes to Caldwell County Schools.”
Clark brings 23 years of academic leadership experience to CCS.
He is leaving Browning Springs Middle School, where he serves as principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.