PRINCETON — Community Collaboration for Children Lakes Region (CCC) is an in-home program that specializes in DCBS prevention. It’s free to families and is funded by a federal grant and state funds.
The program outlines budgeting and teaches routine and structure; addresses behavioral issues; explains truancy, and establishes parenting curriculums.
CCC is a program within Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc., or PACS.
The program spans across Kentucky. The local CCC serves 17 counties — Pennyrile and Purchase region.
A monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of every month is hosted at the Majestic House in Princeton and has since then gone virtual due to COVID-19.
The public is encouraged to attend, said CCC Supervisor Megan Hudson.
The CCC Regional Network meets to identify emerging and persistent trends that threaten and endanger DNA (dependency, neglect, and abuse) cases.
Partners include CASA volunteers, court designated workers, parents, social worker clinicians, and other civil advocates.
Volunteers enter the home to establish prevention programs and guidance that will rectify and rehabilitate family complications or crises, Hudson said.
For example, during national and state lockdowns last year, communication barriers between children and parents arose. Hudson attributes this to the extended period in which families found themselves cooped up inside the home.
Contemporary technology and cultural attitudes have cultivated home environments that are no longer conducive to family-oriented communication, which is what Hudson and Sabrina Davis, in-home provider and regional network coordinator, have encountered.
Recent changes in programming extend in-home services. Davis said CCC is replacing the Active Parenting Curriculum with a Nurturing Parenting Curriculum — an evidence-based approach.
With the new curriculum, 13 weeks will now be the minimum in-home providers visit families and perform services; the active parenting curriculum was an 8-week program. All visits last a minimum of two hours.
Currently, CCC is operating with three employees and there’s an open position in the Purchase area.
“We try to go into the home before there is any DCBS involvement, and before the child experiences abuse or neglect,” Davis said. “While removing barriers so that we give the families the tools that they need to function as the family that they want to be.”
Due to the pandemic, home visits and services are postponed. “So far, we have had great success with virtual visits and outside visits,” Davis said. “I guess families have adapted to the telehealth platform.”
While agencies encountered shortcomings during the pandemic, CCC was able to maintain its culture of child protection. Meeting at parks and virtual visits help maintain a steady line of communication, despite pandemic hysteria, danger and obstacles, Davis said. Paying bills, proper budgeting, hygiene wellness, and several other training and lessons are provided by in-home providers.
The CCC caseload is kept small so that its impact is optimized and immediate, Davis said.
Hudson said families who sought assistance in 2020 faced homeless challenges and financial despair. She hopes that in the fall, CCC can resume in-home visits.
Upcoming programming in May and June includes virtual child sexual abuse prevention training and emotional poverty understanding.
Previous training and conferences addressed and discussed how to recognize abuse marks on children, and child human trafficking.
CCC’s regional network crowdsources information and tools that support and empower family strength and stability.
Local Princeton partners are the Family Resource and Youth Service Center, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, PACS, DCBS, among other agencies.
“I think the community partners here are great, and we all work well together to cover the county,” Hudson said. “PACS itself holds several different grants for community assistance.”
Community partners are the primary source of family referrals, although can reach out to CCC directly.
Families who cannot receive help from CCC are those who are involved with drug use, domestic violence, have an active DCBS case, have children in foster care or juvenile custody, Hudson said.
CCC can be reached at their Facebook page — Community Collaboration for Children Lakes Region. For direct contact, Sabrina Davis at 270-881-8320. Megan Hudson can be reached at 270-625-6987. Combined, Davis and Hudson have more than 20 years of CCC experience.
The public can access CCC’s “What We Don’t Know Can Hurt” 2021 Virtual Conference training videos at https://ccc2021virtual.com/archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.