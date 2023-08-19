Music has the power to unite people. That’s what Community Christian Academy music teacher Lyz Hornbeak thinks.
Hornbeak has directed the Community Christian Academy band for five years. She learned to play multiple instruments in grade school and college and decided to teach music after graduating. With more than 20 years of teaching experience, Hornbeak hopes to march in the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with the Band Directors Marching Band. She plans to use this unique opportunity to connect with other band directors and network for student development.
Hornbeak is no stranger to the group.
She played in the 2021 Rose Parade, which was something she was excited to do since the COVID-19 pandemic had previously disrupted a chance to march with the band. The Band Directors Marching Band consists of 400 directors across the United States, and it plans to increase that number this year.
“I went in ‘21 and again got accepted to go this year,” Hornbeak said.
She said when this opportunity came around, she did not want to miss it.
“There’s nothing like a musical group, whether it’s a band, choir or orchestra,” she said. “Everyone is doing their thing, and working together to make music is enriching.”
Hornbeak has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough funds to make her dream of marching a reality.
“I’ve raised a little bit over a thousand dollars, so I’m lacking, and I’m behind in my payments,” she said. “I got an email this week. I’m like — I haven’t forgotten; I’m working on it.”
Hornbeak plans to use funds raised to cover the trip’s expenses, including travel, accommodations and parade fees. In addition to networking opportunities, Hornbeak hopes to bring back new ideas and inspiration to her band program.
“If I’m having a problem with a trumpet player doing something and I’ve tried everything I can think of, I have a network of friends who I can text personally and say — ‘Hey, I have a kid doing this; what do you think I should do, what would help?’ ” Hornbeak said.
Hornbeak is collecting funds until Sept. 17, a few days before her application is due. If everything goes as planned, she will march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23. Those interested in supporting Hornbeak’s campaign can reach out to her via email at lyz.hornbeak@ccapaducah.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.