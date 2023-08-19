Hornbeck

Community Christian Academy music teacher Lyz Hornbeak has participated in the Rose Parade in California with the Band Directors Marching Band. She’s raising funds to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

 Provided photo

Music has the power to unite people. That’s what Community Christian Academy music teacher Lyz Hornbeak thinks.

Hornbeak has directed the Community Christian Academy band for five years. She learned to play multiple instruments in grade school and college and decided to teach music after graduating. With more than 20 years of teaching experience, Hornbeak hopes to march in the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with the Band Directors Marching Band. She plans to use this unique opportunity to connect with other band directors and network for student development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In