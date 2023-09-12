On the 22nd anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Central Christian Academy high school band students paid tribute to the first responders who gave and risked their lives during the 9/11 attack.

17 band students gathered at the central court of Kentucky Oaks Mall to play music honoring the 9/11 first responders. They played Taps — a song played at military funerals and patriotic memorial ceremonies — and God Bless America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In