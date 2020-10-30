Trick-or-treaters often visit Paducah’s Jefferson Street and other neighborhoods to celebrate Halloween, but this year local families and youth are encouraged to stay close to their own homes.
Outside of COVID-19, Halloween has ideal circumstances this weekend for people who celebrate. It falls on a Saturday with a full moon and it’s right before daylight saving time, which ends 2 a.m. Sunday. Good weather is also anticipated. However, caution is recommended this year.
In a news release, the City of Paducah advised for people who are sick, have a fever or that aren’t feeling well to stay home. It also asked residents to limit trick-or-treating from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween and for them to stay in their own neighborhoods.
“It will be a beautiful fall day to celebrate outdoors, which will lower your risk of exposure to COVID-19, rather than holding indoor gatherings,” the city posted on Facebook Thursday.
“Social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings need to be incorporated into the evening’s plans, in addition to considerations for location, duration and the number of people at any event.”
Local residents who plan to drive on Halloween night are cautioned to reduce their speed in area neighborhoods and to watch for children at intersections, on medians and by the edge of yards. The city additionally suggests for residents to use extra caution when entering and exiting driveways.
“A full list of recommendations and some lower-risk Halloween ideas are posted on the homepage of the city’s website,” it added. “Stay safe and healthy while enjoying Halloween.”
As many residents know, the Jefferson Street area is a top destination for trick-or-treaters. In typical years, the neighborhood can potentially attract thousands of trick-or-treaters along several of its blocks, where they can pick up candy, see decorated homes and enjoy Halloween-related festivities.
But for this year, the city has stated that it’s been in contact with the street’s residents and the community is encouraged to stay in smaller groups within their own neighborhoods and not to visit the Jefferson Street neighborhood.
“We feel the health risk of our community is more important than risking one night,” stated a Jefferson Street social media post earlier this month.
“But we do not want to discourage our neighbors, as we love the holiday just as much as you. This was not an easy decision for our street to agree on, but just like other communities who made the same decision, we want to ensure the safety of our children and allow them to be healthy, while keeping our schools and businesses open.”
Jefferson Street resident Jennifer Colwell reiterated the decision’s difficulty in an interview with The Sun Thursday. She got her first look at how Jefferson Street celebrates with the community in 2019 and “loved it.” She estimates that the residents may typically spend about $300 or perhaps more on candy.
“We’re just encouraging people really to stay on their own streets and allow maybe our kids that live on Jefferson to celebrate on our own street, as well,” she said.
“There will be houses that are going to be having trick-or-treaters, but the majority of the houses are going to be dark on that day. The houses that are open — we’re really hoping that we can allow our children to celebrate the holiday going to those houses versus having big groups coming to our houses.”
The area is not going to be blocked off for pedestrians as usual for Halloween, meaning there’s a concern for traffic safety, according to Colwell. She also noted it’s “impossible” to social distance on sidewalks with large groups, referencing health concerns with COVID-19.
She encourages people to participate in a virtual costume contest through the “JeffersonStreetPaducah” Facebook page. Jefferson Street residents will award five “pumpkins” full of candy to their favorite costume contestants. The awarded candy is being donated by residents of the street.
“I’ve already gotten tons of candy on my doorstep, so I’m putting together basically five big pumpkins,” Colwell said. “If they submit their pictures online to our Facebook page, I’m sharing those all with the residents of Jefferson where they’re going to be able to vote and it’s not going to be ranked. It’s just going to be some of our five top favorite costumes.”
Colwell said she “absolutely” hopes things will be different for next Halloween.
