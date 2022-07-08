The hydrangeas have outdone themselves this year. They are absolutely beautiful, except for one small problem. Some have been infected with Cercospora leaf spot. It will not kill a healthy plant, however, the fungus will weaken the plant due to leaf drop and reduce the number and size of buds produced as a result.
The fungus starts in May, but symptoms usually are not noticed until July. Summer heat, humidity, wind, rain, and overhead watering will spread the fungal spores throughout the summer until October or the first killing frost. The fungus initially is noticed on older and leaves closest to the ground, and gradually moves up the plant.
The leaf fungus it readily identifiable. It appears as small round purple spots. As it enlarges, the sports become irregular and jagged, and its center lightens to tan to gray. Microscopic spores in the center readily move from plant to plant via wind and overhead watering or rain. As the infection expands, the leaf will turn yellow-green and drop off.
Cercospora is not to confused with anthracnose. It is found top and bottom of the leaf and flowers throughout the plant simultaneously. Cercrospora is found on the leaf’s surface only and when completely infected the leaf will turn purple.
Treatment during the summer is primarily sanitation. As the fungus will remain viable on leaves that have fallen on the ground, all dropped foliage needs to be removed. Prune out heavily impacted parts of the plant and dispose of them, do not compost.
Fungicides are effective but only if used before symptoms appear in early spring. Many of the fungicides used on roses for black spot have been found to be effective.
Cercospora is most often found on smooth, panicle, oakleaf and bigleaf hydrangeas. Bigleaf (mop-head and lace-cap) infection seems to be less severe especially when grown in more shady locations.
THINGS TO DO
Garden folklore — If it rains on St. Swithin’s Day (July 15) there will rain for 40 days, if it is fair there will be 40 fair weather days. Order fall perennials including “Autumn Joy” stonecrop.
Garden — Larkspur is July’s flower. It does not like excessive heat so wait until September to plant seed. July is a maintenance month of weeding, watering and deadheading. Water night or early morning. Attach the hose to a soaker hose to direct the water into the soil and not on the plants.
Plan and order plants to add to the garden in the fall. To hydrate cut hydrangeas, submerge bloom and stem in water overnight. To dry flowers and leaves, cut them at the end of the day when they contain less moisture. Remove foliage from flowers, place in a tall container with water up to the flowers’ heads. To dry foliage put it between newspaper layers and place under a rug to press it flat.
Trees and shrubs — Plant crape myrtles now. They love hot summer weather. It is not unusual for them to bloom the first year. Keep new plants well-watered by installing tree water bags (Treegator, Ike’s Tree Mat, A. M. Leonard tree bags) that release water as needed. Check on the bags periodically to keep filled. Check for bagworms. To know when to spray insecticide, pick a few, put in a paper bag and place in a warm dry location. When the caterpillars emerge spray with organic insecticide Bt, or malathion or diazinon containing insecticide such as Ortho Tree and Shrub Insect Killer.
Vegetables — Remove weeds and spent plants. Order seeds, bulbs and plants for the fall garden. Succession plant dill to repel harmful insects and attract beneficials.
EVENTS
July 9 — McCracken Co. Fair Flower Show, Carson Park, 300 Joe Clifton Drive Paducah. Fair hours 5:15-10 p.m. Admission is $3. Last day of the fair.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
