Catfish restaurant hopes to hook new customers with Paducah location

Longtime Eddyville eatery Willow Pond is casting a second line with the opening of its Paducah location today.
After serving the Lyon County community for around three decades, owner/operator Charlie Hancock decided that now was the time to open up a McCracken franchise of the Southern catfish restaurant just off Exit 11, in the former Warehouse 11 location.
Several people over the years had asked Hancock why they hadn’t made the leap; Hancock was just angling for the right location.
“We were excited to come down and open this one,” he said. “We look forward to getting some of the locals in from around the area, and we just hope we do well. Hopefully everybody will be wanting catfish.”
They signed the lease a little over a month ago, and Hancock has spent much of July preparing to open the doors. Much of the restaurant equipment, including kitchenwares and tables, came with the lease, which made it a quicker process than normal.
Hours (4-8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 4-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday) and menu will mirror the Eddyville location just off Interstate 24, which will remain open. Folks will still be able to snag their favorite catfish, steak, burgers or chicken meal alongside a wide menu of other traditional Southern sides and dishes.
Carryout orders can be placed by calling 270-443-5222. More information about hours and the menu can be found on restaurant’s Facebook page.
While the prospect of opening a new business during the pandemic is a daunting one for Hancock, he hopes they can weather the storm.
“This COVID-19 is real and you sure don’t want people getting sick. It is a scary thought right now for restaurants,” he said. “I think a lot of restaurants are probably not going to make it through these times. We’ll just have to wait and see on that.”
One of the ways Hancock hopes to get his business through is by giving his new restaurant the same personal approach as the old location.
“A lot of times people look for us when they come in,” he said. “They’re expecting to see my wife or myself or maybe one of the waitresses that they’ve become friends with. It’s the type of business that you can get to know a lot of people and I like that.”
Charlie’s wife, Marilyn, is going to play a big role in bringing the charm of the old restaurant to their new location: “She’ll have this place feeling like home in no time.”
Hancock hopes that Willow Pond will become a fixture of the local restaurant scene and has aspirations of eventually buying the building.
“We want to have a long-term relationship with Paducah,” he said. “Some things have been here a short time and others have been here a while … and we’re hoping that we can be a long-term restaurant here.”
