MAYFIELD — A man and a woman were both arrested in connection with the theft of three catalytic converters from Enon Baptist Church van in Graves County.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported their arrest Friday of Letia Leco, and Richard Flowers, 32, both of Weakley County, Tennessee, for carrying out the alleged theft on Aug. 14.
Earlier last week, detectives were able to identify the pickup captured on video surveillance as belonging to a man in Carroll County Tennessee, near the town of McKenzie, authorities said.
Sheriff Jon Hayden and Detective Snapper Seaton interviewed the man at his home on Wednesday and learned the vehicle, a gray 2016 Ram Rebel pickup, had been taken from him. The case of his vehicle was under investigation by the Carroll County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman in possession of the man’s truck was identified as Leco, who had addresses in Graves County and Marshall County, as well as counties in northwest Tennessee, authorities said. She was also found to have numerous outstanding arrest warrants out of Graves, Marshall, and Lyon Counties, they added.
Information was broadcast to all area law enforcement agencies in the known areas to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
On Friday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, based on the information provided, found the truck in the Greenfield community, and was occupied by Leco and Flowers. They were subsequently taken into custody.
Graves detectives went to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed the pair. Authorities said the couple confessed trespassing on the property belonging to Enon Baptist Church, and stealing the catalytic converters. Replacement costs for the equipment stolen exceeded $3,600.
The subsequent investigation revealed the pair were selling the stolen catalytic converters, and were actually in possession of some stolen ones at the time of their arrest, authorities said.
The two will be extradited back to Kentucky at a later date. Regarding the converter thefts, Leco and Flowers are facing charges of felony theft and criminal trespass, authorities said.
