Despite the name, a catwalk is no place for a kitten. But that’s just where one little cat found himself recently, stuck precariously on the catwalk under the John Puryear Bridge on Paducah’s Southside. According to a local cat-rescue group, the kitten has a new lease on life thanks to the efforts of an animal-loving business owner.
Michael Travis is the owner and operator of Travis Tree Service in Ledbetter. He uses a bucket truck frequently in his work, but he’s been using it more and more for something unexpected — rescuing cats from trees and other high places.
That’s precisely how he ended up crouching in his own bucket with a net over his head, waiting for the perfect time to reach out and grab the scared kitten.
Jim Gatlin, one of the founders of cat rescue group The McGangsters, calls Travis a “local hero” and said he’s done several rescues for the group. Gatlin calls him “very dependable,” and said it’s clear he has a love for animals.
Travis describes himself as an animal-lover too. Whether he’s saving turtles from the middle of the road, gently relocating animals from trees he’s been hired to cut down, or rescuing cats, he said he just wants to do good deeds for people.
He said he’s been through hardships in his life, but he started doing self-taught tree work on the side during his 16 years working on the river. Now, he owns his own business. He considers himself “very blessed.”
“You got to kind of be humble. You don’t know what the Lord is going to put in front of you,” he said. “You got to be mindful, got to be respectful. I’ve definitely been blessed. You know, I always tell my guys like I tell my boys — if the good Lord takes you to it, he’ll take you through it,” he said.
Travis wanted to make it clear he doesn’t rescue cats for recognition and he doesn’t ask for payment. After all, he asks, “How can it be a good deed if you expect something in return?”
“If I can do my absolute best, I can lay my head down at night, you know,” he says. “As long as you do your best, that’s all anybody can ask for.”
When asked how he feels when he successfully rescues a cat, he says it’s like being “on top of the Empire State Building.”
He’s found that many of the cats he’s called to rescue belong to seniors. Those are special moments for him, because the cats are often one of the only reliable sources of love and comfort their owners have, he explained.
He also rescued two cats on Dec. 9, 2021 — one of them in Mayfield — just one night before the deadly Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
And as for this recent rescue — Travis says it was pretty memorable, too.
Travis said the kitten’s loud cries were echoing off the bridge, concerning neighbors. After another community member attempted to rescue the kitten using a ladder, Travis got in his bucket-truck and headed to the scene.
When he first raised the bucket arm and made eye contact with the vulnerable kitten, Travis said it ran away in fright. That’s when he decided to crouch down in the bucket and cover himself in a net, in an attempt to make himself less visible. He said he waited for just the right moment — when the kitten looked away for a brief second — to reach out and catch him in the net.
“I saw the cat turn its head and that was my opportunity. I took a fish net, safely, and set it right over the cat,” he recounts. “I got the cat in my arms, safely. Made sure he was content. Let him know I’m not going to eat him or hurt him,” he said.
The kitten was put in the care of The McGangsters — a rescue group started by Gatlin and Kevin Headrick at least 15 or 16 years ago. He’s already got a forever family lined-up. And his new name is rather fitting — “Travis Purryear Bridges.”
Bridges is only one of about 120 kittens the McGangsters said it had in its foster network. That’s not including the 300 or more feral cats it feeds twice daily.
“If you truly love cats, it’s like being in the mafia,” Headrick said. “Once you’re in, you’re in.”
In addition to feeding the feral colonies, it also rescues cats and kittens, participate in a trap-and-release program to help cut-down on the feral cat population, network with fosters to care for infants and sick kittens, seek medical care for the injured, and more.
Headrick himself has six inside cats and six rescues who live outside in his temperature-controlled garage. He hopes a couple of them might be able to find good homes, though he says it’s painful to think of giving them up.
Headrick and Gatlin say the group could use more help — whether that’s donating for food or medical costs, feeding or fostering.
“It’s a lot of work for such a small group of men and women,” Headrick said. “We don’t quit. We can’t quit. Because if we don’t help, if we don’t do something — then who will?”
Gatlin said the group frequently sets up adoption events at Tractor Supply, Barks and Bubbles, Lowes, Top Quality Consignment, and other high-traffic areas in Paducah, in hopes of finding good homes for some of its rescues.
Gatlin and Headrick are both passionate about rescuing and caring for cats, but Gatlin says misconceptions about feeding cat colonies can create high tensions with the public. In fact, he says it’s not unusual for people to threaten to shoot the colonies they care for.
What some people in the community don’t understand, Gatlin explains, is that not every feral cat is suitable for an indoor home — especially when they are adults. He said relocated adults often die attempting to get back to where they came from. The McGangsters rescue kittens and adult cats with good temperaments. But the group ensures the remaining cats are fixed and well-fed, resulting in declining populations.
“When you stop the population growth, the colony will dissipate, and that’s what we’re after,” he said.
If you see feral cats in your neighborhood, Gatlin said it’s a good idea to take them to fixed. He said if you register your cat colony with the McCracken County Humane Society, you can get the procedure done for $35.
To learn more about The McGangsters, follow its public Facebook page.
