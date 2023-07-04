Despite the name, a catwalk is no place for a kitten. But that’s just where one little cat found himself recently, stuck precariously on the catwalk under the John Puryear Bridge on Paducah’s Southside. According to a local cat-rescue group, the kitten has a new lease on life thanks to the efforts of an animal-loving business owner.

Michael Travis is the owner and operator of Travis Tree Service in Ledbetter. He uses a bucket truck frequently in his work, but he’s been using it more and more for something unexpected — rescuing cats from trees and other high places.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In