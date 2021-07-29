CASA seeks donations, volunteers for 'Christmas in July'

With 149 days to spare, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) group of Western Kentucky is gearing up for Christmas, and is asking for help from the community it serves to help make the holidays a little brighter for children in the foster care system.
CASA’s Christmas in July project serves as the organization’s kickoff to start collecting donated items for the holiday season, including fabric, toys and other presents to give to children in the foster care system. In addition to donations, the group is also looking for volunteers willing to sew pillowcases, using materials and instructions provided by CASA, to give to children at Christmas.
Liz Hansen, CASA volunteer coordinator, said the project helps children in the system who do not have a lot of personal items with them, and helps create better memories for the children during the holiday season.
“It’s been a really special project. We’ve been tickled to add a special touch to a child’s Christmas,” Hansen told The Sun.
The project started out three years ago with volunteers making personalized stockings for the children CASA serves. It has since grown to include volunteers making stockings and pillowcases, as well as collecting toys and other gifts, which volunteers use to stuff the stockings and pillowcases in December. Later in the year, volunteers will embroider the names in the pillowcases and stockings.
Hansen said the group has enough volunteers to make stockings, but they are still looking for sewers of all experience levels to make about 150 pillowcases for children in McCracken, Livingston, Lyon and Ballard counties. Volunteers would be given kits that include fabric and instructions on how to make the pillowcases at home.
For people not gifted in sewing who would still like to help CASA, the group is also looking for donations of red, green, blue, white, gold or black cotton fabric to use to make pillowcases, according to CASA’s Facebook page. Hansen added they are also looking for Christmas-themed fabrics, especially fabrics with patterns geared toward children, to create stockings in future years, as all the Christmas fabric CASA had stocked has been used.
The group is also looking for items to fill up the stockings and pillowcases, and will be collecting items through the end of November. While the group accepts toys and items under $30 for children of all ages, Hansen cited a need for items for children 4 years and younger, as well as items for teens ages 15-18. Suggested items to donate include toys, books, sports balls, hygiene products, jewelry, makeup and nail polish.
“We can only do it because of the generosity of the community we serve,” Hansen said.
Those interested in volunteering or looking for more information about the project can reach Hansen at lhansen@childwatchcac.org or by phone at 270-443-1440.
