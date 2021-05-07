CASA by the Lakes is enrolling new volunteers for the upcoming volunteer training session, set to begin in mid May. Both virtual and in-person options are available.
CASA volunteers are trained, quality community volunteers who advocate on behalf of dependent, abused and neglected children in Marshall and Calloway counties. Once they have completed 30 hours of training, they’re assigned to a case by the judge. Volunteers get to know the children on a personal level, advocate for their safe and timely placement, and provide a voice for these children in the courtroom.
In recent years, the CASA program has seen a growth rate in total cases of 38.7% and an increase of 37.5% in children served.
As cases continue to increase, so does the need for volunteers.
To sign up to be a CASA by the Lakes volunteer, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
