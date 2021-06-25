Carter tours new Lone Oak Middle School building

McCracken County School District Superintendent Steve Carter took a walk around the new Lone Oak Middle School on Bleich Street on Thursday and was optimistic about it being ready when school opens on Aug. 5.
“They’re still telling us we’re going to get in here,” he said. “I think, worst-case (scenario), we would come in after fall break (on Oct. 11). We’re still hoping for best-case, which is in a month.
“The one good thing is: We’re not having to bring any furniture over (from the old school). All the furniture here is going to be new. Teaching materials will be the issue, because we’re having to move stuff twice.”
Carter said weather has played a big part in the slowdown of construction of the school.
“A lot of the interior part of the building, it looks like there is still a lot to be done — and there is — but I think we can get this done,” he said. “The outside, we are kind of at the control of Mother Nature.”
The two-story school is built with a similar design to McCracken County High School, which opened for the first time on Aug. 9, 2013.
The new middle school is designed to have the louder areas — gymnasium, band room, chorus room and cafeteria, for example — on the east side of the building on the first floor and the classrooms on the west side of the building down enclosed hallways that better muffle the sound coming from the east-side areas.
Classrooms will feature angled desks that can be arranged in a group of four with the angles meeting in the middle or individually in a traditional pattern. A holder in the front of each desk can be a place to put backpacks or bookbags.
“All of our classrooms with have a 70-inch TV that the teachers can use to connect their devices with,” Carter said. “The classrooms are pretty much laid out the same. That way, if you decide you want a seventh-grade half of the building, you can do that. If you want to do upstairs-downstairs with the seventh grade and eighth grade, you can do it either way.”
Classes with labs will be next to the labs that can be closed off with a sliding door.
“We can close it off if somebody else were to use this space for something else,” Carter said.
The media center and library will be on the first floor and have entries from two halls that run parallel to each other.
Each room allows for the use of several different media and for online resources to come into play in the education of sixth- through eighth-graders.
The auditorium will feature a sound booth similar to the one at McCracken County High School with the exception that the LOMS sound booth’s windows open to allow freer communication between the sound booth and the stage. It also features an upper tier of seats.
The gymnasium will have bleachers on one side and will have dropdown screens to enable the school to have assemblies there.
The flooring throughout the building will be a vintage gray hardwood tile.
The football field and track are bordered by the new middle school and the current Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School. The area also includes a new bus garage that had to be moved to make room for school construction.
