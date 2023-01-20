Steve Carter, the superintendent for the McCracken County School District, announced Thursday that he would retire from the position at the end of his term on June 30.
The announcement came at the district’s board meeting.
“The reason for this is to determine if a vacancy will occur in the office of superintendent effective July 1, 2023,” Carter told board members. “There is a long, extensive process to selecting a superintendent.
“I presented my notice of retirement to the McCracken County Board of Education (Wednesday) in lieu of some things. I think it is in the best interest of McCracken County public schools that we begin this process immediately to allow everyone to have ample time to conduct a thorough and successful search for a successor.”
Carter assured the board that he intended to remain as superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and that he would do what he could to assist in the search process.
Board Chair Steve Shelby called for a motion.
“I reluctantly make a motion to accept the vacancy,” said Board Vice Chair Kelly Walker said.
“We may not get a second on this (motion),” Shelby said. The motion was seconded and approved by unanimous vote.
“I would like to say you have done a fabulous job, and it is very reluctantly that I made this motion,” Walker told Carter before the vote. “You have been really great for our district, and we appreciate you very much.”
“I think that goes for all of us,” Shelby said.
Carter began his four-year term on July 1, 2019, succeeding Brian Harper as McCracken County superintendent after Heath Cartwright served as interim superintendent from March through June 2019.
Carter’s path to the top school district position in McCracken County included tenures as a football coach, Title I and II coordinator, director of pupil personnel, Gifted and Talented program coordinator, teacher, deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent, all in other school districts.
Carter, 49, is in his 27th year in education and his 21st year as a school administrator.
“Things in life sometimes happen, and there were just some things going on for me,” he told The Sun after the meeting. “The biggest thing is I want to make sure that the board has ample time to go through a search and screening process. It takes time for that to be completed. That, and respecting what the community deserves was part of that process.
“Sometimes in life, things occur and happen that have you re-evaluate things. That’s kind of what’s been going on a little bit for me in the last few months.”
Carter said announcing his retirement was probably the most difficult decision he’s ever made.
“I look back, and these will be some of the happiest years of my career, without a doubt,” he said. “The friendships made, the obstacles we’ve overcome — it will always be very cherished times.”
The board voted to use the Kentucky School Board Association’s superintendent search service for its search process.
