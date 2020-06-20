McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter received an across-the-board exemplary rating for his job in the 2019-20 school year for the McCracken County School District.
The year was the first for Carter as a superintendent, who took the reins of the school district on July 1, succeeding Brian Harper — who resigned on March 8, 2019 — and interim superintendent Heath Cartwright.
“When a superintendent gets an evaluation like that, that’s reflective of the community and the staff and the students’ performance throughout the year more than anything the superintendent does,” Carter said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity and pleased to be part of the community.”
Carter said his first year was “exciting, unexpected but fulfilling,” looking back on the year ending with students taking instruction at home because of health concerns related to COVID-19.
“We delivered over half a million meals in that timeframe,” he said. “Teachers scrambled to get lessons and materials together over a weekend to get started on a Monday.
“When we started, we weren’t sure how it was going to play out. I don’t think anybody expected us to finish the year the way we had to, let alone plan to start the year in a very similar fashion.”
Carter said he looked forward to getting students back in classes and continuing to grow in his position.
“I think we will have a better understanding of blended instruction by blending technology with in-person (instruction) and expanding on those capabilities,” he said.
Carter added that the board and the district staff were supportive of him in his first year.
“The board was extremely supportive,” he said. “They were honest and upfront with me. There’s always a learning curve when somebody new comes in, but (the district staff) was very receptive.
“I think we’ve opened up lines of communications among everybody and understanding that different opinions doesn’t necessarily mean someone’s wrong; it just means a different perspective on things, and we’ve got to work on the best solution for all of them.”
The district board gave him exemplary marks in each of the following categories:
• Strategic leadership: reimagining the district’s vision, mission and goals to ensure that every graduate is globally competitive.
• Instructional leadership: working to eliminate performance gaps and ensuring that graduates are career- or college-ready.
• Cultural leadership: connecting with the traditions of others to encourage them to support the school district’s efforts.
• Human resource leadership: overseeing the recruitment, support and retention of a highly effective and diverse staff.
• Managerial leadership: overseeing budgeting, staffing and problem-solving to organize the work of the district.
• Collaborative leadership: coordinating broad community engagement in support of the district’s vision.
• Influential leadership: promoting the success of teaching and learning to influence larger political, social, economic and cultural contexts.
