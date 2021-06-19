Carter earns exemplary marks in annual evaluation

The McCracken County School District Board gave Superintendent Steve Carter outstanding marks in its annual evaluation of his work at its board meeting Thursday.
Carter began his tenure as the McCracken County superintendent on July 1, 2019, succeeding Brian Harper.
The evaluation has four grades to give on seven standards of evaluation: exemplary, accomplished, developing and growth required. Carter scored exemplary in the seven standards:
• Strategic leadership: “Mr. Carter has successfully reimagined the district goals and mission for every student in the district to be prepared for the 21st century,” the board commented. “…This superintendent does continue to build on the district’s core values and beliefs. He is very aware of the changes in social norms in our world and makes the necessary adjustments in regard to our school system.”
• Instructional leadership: “Considering the circumstances, Mr. Carter worked well with the community during the pandemic and creating the hybrid model. He ensured safety as well as got students back in the classroom as soon as possible.”
• Human resource leadership: “Mr. Carter is very aware of having a diverse staff. This is something he will have to continually keep after because of the times we are in right now. Mr. Carter does an excellent job at ensuring our district presents the most professional learning community.”
• Mangerial leadership: “Mr. Carter does an excellent job of continuing with the policies of budgeting, staffing, communicating expectations and other related processes. He stays very aware of 21st century needs and political correctness.”
• Collaborative leadership: Mr. Carter works well with the board of education and community concerns. He is always available to address concerns from staff, government officials and community members.”
Board Chairwoman Melanie Burkeen declined to comment publicly about the evaluation after the board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.