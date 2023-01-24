At Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting held via videoconference, county officials discussed possibilities for a new structure at Carson Park that could replace a previously demolished horse barn.

Some of the ideas for a new building Judge-Executive Craig Clymer pitched include a building appropriate for indoor horse riding, as well as a multi-use building that could hold community events such as a farmer’s market.

