At Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting held via videoconference, county officials discussed possibilities for a new structure at Carson Park that could replace a previously demolished horse barn.
Some of the ideas for a new building Judge-Executive Craig Clymer pitched include a building appropriate for indoor horse riding, as well as a multi-use building that could hold community events such as a farmer’s market.
“My personal thought is we would at least begin our search by thinking of what could be the most widely used type of facility. We’ve got quite a bit of room there. We could be a pretty substantial-sized building there,” Clymer said.
Commissioners were also in favor of involving community members in discussions about what they would like to see at Carson Park and what purposes a new building could serve. Officials also discussed the possibility of renovating existing structures at the county-owned park.
The fiscal court also voted to disband the joint McCracken County and City of Paducah 911 Communication Services Oversight Committee. This five-person committee met twice a month between January and November of 2022 to discuss recommendations for upgrades involving local radio towers and radio equipment, as well as options for funding the upgrades and governance options for city-county ownership of the system. The committee voted to suspend regular meetings on Nov. 28 after issuing recommendations regarding upgrades, funding options and governance options.
Clymer said the committee had “quite a task” to handle over the several months of meeting, and thanked the committee members for volunteering their time, and presented court awards to each committee member for their efforts. Members of the citizen-led committee included county commissioner Eddie Jones, former city commissioner Carol Gault, and local residents Kevin Kauffeld, Irvin Smith and Jewel Jones.
The committee was established as part of an August 2021 memorandum of understanding between McCracken County and Paducah as the two entities searched for the best way to upgrade the 911 radio system.
Paducah’s City Commission will hear a similar motion to disband the joint 911 committee at its meeting tonight.
In other fiscal court business:
• The fiscal court approved the second readings of two ordinances setting salary classification tables for the McCracken County Clerk’s Office and for court security officers in the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
• Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin updated the fiscal court on Sports Tourism Committee activities involving the outdoor sport complex project. Ervin said the committee recently purchased two properties at the end of Metcalfe Lane, which could help with roadway development when the project gets underway. Ervin plans to present another update in a few weeks when the project’s schematic design phase is complete.
The next Fiscal Court meeting is on Feb. 13.
