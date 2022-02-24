In an update to its COVID-19 Patron Advisory, The Carson Center announced that face masks, proof of vaccination or a negative test result are no longer required to attend a performance at the facility as of Feb. 12. The CDC recommends people who attend indoor events to wear a face mask.
The Carson Center updated its COVID-19 policy several times since this past summer. In The Carson Center’s policy prior to this update, guests were required to wear a face masks, but did not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Kentucky Chamber has recognized The Carson Center with a platinum COVID Stops Here award, signifying that 100% of the Carson Center’s staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to The Carson Center’s website, this current policy is subject to change.
