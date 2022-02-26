In celebration of Black History Month, The Carson Center will present TheaterWorksUSA’s production of “Warriors Don’t Cry” at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, as part of the center’s Class Acts Education Series.
While Class Acts performances target students in preschool through 12th grade, they are also open to the public. “Warriors Don’t Cry” is suggested for middle and high school students, but it can be enjoyed by adults of all ages.
Tickets are $6 and can be purchased by visiting my.thecarsoncenter.org/2274/2293 or at The Carson Center Box Office on Monday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Inspired by Dr. Melba Patillo Beals’ searing memoir, “Warriors Don’t Cry,” this production is a catalyst for deeper discussion about social responsibility, civil discourse, social media, community engagement and freedom. What does a warrior look like? Can a young person change the world?
When a contemporary teen activist is on the brink of giving up the fight for justice, she finds inspiration in the story of the Little Rock Nine’s battle for acceptance, following the integration of Little Rock Central High School. Combining video projection, original music, spoken word, poetry and prose, the production is a collaboration between The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts and TheaterWorksUSA.
“Warriors Don’t Cry” is co-conceived and written by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, co-conceived and directed by Tamilla Woodard (Associate Director, Hadestown), and includes original music by Toshi Reagon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.