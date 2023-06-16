The NAACP and The Carson Center, in partnership with the city of Paducah, will host an event to celebrate Juneteenth - a National Day of Remembrance on the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

The celebration will take place Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Carson Center, and will feature an inspiring program in the theatre with a performance of "BrownGirl. BlueGrass.", a 45-minute musical by New York playwright and Kentucky native, Lacresha Berry. The performance examines the rarely documented cultural history of African-Americans in Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In