The NAACP and The Carson Center, in partnership with the city of Paducah, will host an event to celebrate Juneteenth - a National Day of Remembrance on the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.
The celebration will take place Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Carson Center, and will feature an inspiring program in the theatre with a performance of "BrownGirl. BlueGrass.", a 45-minute musical by New York playwright and Kentucky native, Lacresha Berry. The performance examines the rarely documented cultural history of African-Americans in Kentucky.
The evening will also feature a keynote address from local businessman, Tony Copeland, and an awards presentation from Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary, and Paducah Mayor George Bray.
The family-friendly 75-minute program will be followed by a celebratory picnic dinner on the The Carson Center Lawn with live music by A Different Sound. Reserved tickets are $20 and include a reserved seat in the theatre for the program and a catered boxed BBQ dinner with seating in Adirondack chairs on the lawn and live entertainment provided during dinner. A cash bar with wine and beer will be available. Kids will enjoy a special Juneteenth craft. Tickets can be purchased at thecarsoncenter.org
Free general admission seats for the program portion only are available at the door. Free frozen treats are available to all while supplies last.
“The seed for this event was planted by NAACP President J.W. Cleary. Paducah’s Mayor George Bray, sprinkled water on it with leadership and support from the city," said Mary Katz, Carson Center executive director.
"The Carson Center is proud to give it the ground and creative sunlight it needs to grow into a community wide annual celebration that bears fruit for all.”
Last year’s celebration was enjoyed by a diverse group of 250 adults and children, according to organizers, who hope that participation will be doubled this year. Sponsors for the event include Baptist Health Paducah, Bryant Law Center, CSI, Independence Bank, McCracken County, Mercy Health, and media partners WPSD and WKMS.
"It is an opportunity for people of all colors and backgrounds, young and old, singles and families, to come together to learn, understand, communicate, share, and celebrate freedom and unity," said Bray.
"Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much," said Cleary, quoting Helen Keller. "We are simply better together."
