The Carson Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Kentucky Ave., will host “Shots Across the Bluegrass” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Shots Across the Bluegrass is a Kentucky Association of Health Plans campaign to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the state.
For those interested, Kentucky Care medical staff will be on-site to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. No tickets or appointments are necessary, according to a news release from The Carson Center.
Kentucky Sports Radio will hold daily in-person broadcasts from different towns across the state. The public is invited to attend these events.
“We are excited to hit the road with KSR,” said Tom Stephens, executive director of Kentucky Association of Health Plans, in the news release. “It’s the most popular radio show in the commonwealth, so I know we will be making an impact and having a little fun along the way.”
The state’s vaccine dashboard https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine shows 2,058,029 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s 46% of the state’s population and 57% of its adult population.
Youth 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Getting the shot was one of the best decisions I’ve made in a long time,” said Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio. “It gave me peace of mind because not only am I protected, but I’m helping to protect others. I think I speak for the whole crew when I say we’re pumped to get back out there and mix it up with fans with the live broadcasts.”
Kentucky’s health plans are employing a range of tactics to promote vaccine access and acceptance, such as digital and radio ads, member incentives, coordinated transportation for plan members, pop-up clinics, homebound vaccination visits, text and email campaigns, yard signs, billboards, outbound calls to members prioritized by risk tier, personalized assistance from advocates with sign-ups and digital site navigation, letters, and follow-up on second dose appointments if a plan is alerted that a member has not received the second dose based on claims data.
The tour will visit McCracken, Barren, Green, Clay, and Laurel counties for live broadcasts and vaccination pop-up clinics.
Live broadcasts:
June 7
Barren County
Dinosaur World
711 Mammoth Cave Road, Cave City
Pop-Up clinic:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 8
Green County
Longhunters Coffee & Tea
115 South Public Square, Greensburg
Pop-up clinic
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 9
McCracken County
The Carson Center
100 Kentucky Ave., Paducah
Pop-up clinic:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 10
Clay County
Volunteers of America RCC
48 Owens Road, Manchester
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern
June 11
Laurel County
Wildcat Harley Davidson
575 E. Hal Rogers Parkway, London
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern
