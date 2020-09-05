State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, has asked Gov. Andy Beshear to clarify guidelines regarding the mask mandate for special education students returning to in-person instruction.
In a letter dated Friday, Carroll said he had heard from a constituent that they had been told their special needs child could not attend school in person without wearing a mask, and would have to learn via nontraditional instruction.
Current state guidance from Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education says students should wear masks at all times, even when 6 feet apart.
Carroll noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said wearing masks “may not be possible in every situation or for some people” and “may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition. …”
The CDC, according to an excerpt provided in Carroll’s letter, recommended “adaptations and alternatives … to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading if it is not possible to wear one.”
Carroll urged Beshear to “utilize the significant advantages of your bully pulpit and close working relations with KDE” and to “clarify the acceptable guidelines pertaining to this important issue.”
Carroll said the only guidance he has seen from KDE regards exceptions for special needs students on a bus.
“Special needs students are kids who are most in need of the benefits in-person education provides,” Carroll wrote.
“Like each of us, these families only want what is best for their kids, and they are asking us to be supportive of them in their decisions.”
Carroll and other state Senate personnel signed the letter.
